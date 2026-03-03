GABORONE, BOTSWANA — Botswana’s energy sector is set to gain a new strong voice with clear vision at its highest levels following the appointment of Nigerian energy leader Akinwole II Omoboriowo as Board Member and Vice Chairman of the Botswana Power Corporation’s (BPC) Board of Directors. The move, confirmed on BPC’s official website, comes as the nation seeks to address persistent electricity supply challenges, expand its renewable energy footprint and become net exporter of clean energy within a short period of time.

Mr Omoboriowo, a leader in African power infrastructure and energy finance, brings over two decades of experience in utility-scale generation, project structuring, and cross-border energy development. He currently serves as Chairman and CEO of GENESIS Energy Group, where he has led utility-scale generation projects of more than 780MW in operations, ongoing construction, and advanced development in Nigeria, South Africa, Benin Republic, Zambia, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Mali and United Kingdom with a project development pipeline north of 4.5GW.

His expertise spans conventional power infrastructure development, distributed energy deployments (both renewable and gas), natural gas commercialisation, energy markets reforms and specialised energy investment financing- capabilities that align with Botswana’s current reform priorities.

Steering Botswana’s Energy Transition

A recent World Bank‑sourced energy generation monitoring indicates that Botswana’s electricity generation at key coal plants has fluctuated significantly, with Morupule B’s production declining from 3,328 GWh in 2022–23 to 2,674 GWh in 2024–25 — reflecting instability in domestic supply capacity.

Mr Omoboriowo joins BPC at a pivotal moment as the corporation continues to implement its Maduo 26 strategy, a five year transformation agenda launched in 2022 to improve operational efficiency and financial performance and make the utility a regional benchmark in energy supply. Experts say this strategy complements national priorities to diversify Botswana’s energy mix, increase renewable generation, and strengthen grid resilience — all part of wider reforms under the country’s Integrated Resource Plan.

His appointment reinforces BPC’s commitment to:

• Expanding renewable energy capacity

• Strengthening regional power trade within the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP)

• Enhancing grid resilience and operational performance

• Mobilising investment into sustainable energy infrastructure

Under this framework, BPC seeks not only to stabilize Botswana’s electricity supply but also to position the country as a net exporter of electricity within the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP). Mr Omoboriowo’s leadership is expected to focus on corporate structural re-alignment, capital efficiency, governance and ensuring that infrastructure development translates into measurable operational and commercial outcomes.

A Continental Perspective

Mr Omoboriowo’s career highlights a trend of intra-African professional mobility, where expertise developed in other market is leveraged to solve complex challenges elsewhere. His experiences spans structuring and investing in multiple countries including the United Kingdom across both conventional and renewable energy projects, emphasizing capital efficiency, financial engineering governance, and execution rigour.

In a public LinkedIn post, Mr Omoboriowo acknowledged the confidence placed in him by President Advocate Duma Boko of Botswana, as well as that of Minister of Minerals and Energy, Her Excellency Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, describing the role as an opportunity to contribute to a national institution at a critical stage of its development.

“I assume this responsibility with humility — but with buoyancy, high commitment to duty, and unwavering dedication to delivery. The work ahead is substantial, but so too is the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to a critical national institution at an important moment in its evolution,” Mr Omoboriowo wrote.

Implications for Regional Energy Integration

As Botswana seeks to diversify its energy sources, improve system resilience and secure its energy security, the performance of BPC remains central to the country’s industrial ambitions and regional competitiveness. Enhanced governance and strategic oversight could influence not only domestic reliability but also Botswana’s role within the Southern African electricity market.

With Maduo 26 approaching its 2026 target horizon, Mr Omoboriowo’s role as Vice Chairman places him at the heart of one of the most consequential transformation efforts in Botswana’s energy sector in recent years — a development that policymakers and regional energy stakeholders will be watching closely.