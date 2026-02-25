Victor Osimhen is not mincing words. On the eve of Galatasaray’s decisive UEFA Champions League trip to Turin, the Nigerian striker has thrown down a bold challenge to Juventus, branding himself a constant nightmare for defenders and vowing to torment the Italian giants once again.

The 27-year-old Super Eagles star was one of the defining figures in the first leg at RAMS Park, where Galatasaray ran riot in a stunning 5–1 demolition of Juventus. While Osimhen did not get his name on the scoresheet, his influence was undeniable; two assists, relentless pressing, and non-stop movement that kept Juve’s back line under siege for the entire night.

Speaking confidently at the pre-match press conference in Italy, Osimhen made it clear he intends to maintain that same edge.

“The defenders, when they have to face Osimhen, are a nightmare for all of them,” he said. “I expect this attitude in every match I play. It will never be easy, and I know they’ll try to limit me and the team.”

Yet, in a pointed warning to Juventus, Osimhen stressed that focusing solely on stopping him could prove fatal.

“I’m not the only one who can cause damage; five goals were scored and I didn’t score,” he noted. “The threat will come from the entire team. I’m ready to face all the defenders, chase them down, and give every one of them a hard time.”

From transfer links to title ambitions

Osimhen’s comments carry extra weight given his recent history with Juventus. Before completing his permanent move to Galatasaray in the summer, the Nigerian striker had been heavily linked with a switch to Turin and admitted that he once viewed the Bianconeri as a dream destination.

“Juventus is one of the most important clubs; rich in history, full of legends,” Osimhen revealed. “When they spoke to me at the time, I was eager to come before Galatasaray showed up, but there were obstacles.”

That move never materialised, but Osimhen was careful to strike a respectful tone, acknowledging Juventus’ stature while reaffirming his commitment to his current club.

“If there are opportunities in the future, there are several clubs I’d like to play for. Playing here would be a privilege. But I’m happy where I am; I love Galatasaray very much. Ninety per cent of footballers in the world would like to play for Juventus.”

Fitness boost at the perfect time

There had been late concerns over Osimhen’s availability after he missed Galatasaray’s league loss to Konyaspor due to discomfort in his right knee. Initially considered a doubt for the return leg, the striker has now returned to full training and is expected to feature in Turin; a major boost for the Turkish champions.

With a commanding aggregate lead, Galatasaray head into the second leg aiming to finish the job and book their place in the Champions League Round of 16. And with Osimhen back fit, confident, and defiant, Juventus have been put on notice: stopping one man may not be enough.