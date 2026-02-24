Two Nigerian players will be in focus this week in the UEFA Champions League’s decisive second leg playoff ties.

As Victor Osimhen returns to boost Galatasaray SK, Raphael Onyedika’s suspension deals a blow to Club Brugge ahead of their crucial second leg against Atlético Madrid.

Osimhen has given Galatasaray a timely lift ahead of their knockout play-off second leg against Juventus in Turin.

The Super Eagles striker returned to full training on Monday evening at the Kemerburgaz Metin Oktay Facilities after missing the club’s recent Turkish Süper Lig match. He was left out of the squad that lost 2–0 to Konyaspor Kulübü due to discomfort in his right knee.

Galatasaray explained that the decision was precautionary to avoid worsening the injury before their important European tie. The 27-year-old has now trained fully with the squad and showed no signs of pain, putting him in line to start in Italy.

The Turkish champions travel to Turin with confidence after their impressive 5–2 win in the first leg in Istanbul. Osimhen played an important role in that victory as Galatasaray’s attack proved too strong for Juventus.

With a three-goal advantage, Okan Buruk’s side will aim to stay organised and protect their lead as they chase a place in the Round of 16.

While Osimhen’s return is good news for Galatasaray, Onyedika’s absence is a setback for Club Brugge.

The Nigerian midfielder was one of the best players in the first leg in Belgium, scoring and providing an assist in the exciting 3–3 draw with Atlético Madrid. His strength, energy and calmness in midfield helped Brugge fight back and stay level in the tie.

However, a yellow card late in that match means Onyedika is suspended for the return leg in Madrid. His absence leaves head coach Ivan Leko with a difficult problem to solve.

“It’s difficult to replace him one-on-one. We don’t immediately have the same profile in our squad,” Leko said.

“We have three or four options in mind. I’ll first talk to the players about what and how.”

Brugge now face the tough task of getting a result in Spain without one of their key players. Atlético, known for their discipline and experience under Diego Simeone, will look to take advantage at home with a place in the Round of 16 on the line.

For Galatasaray, the mission is clear: finish the job in Turin with Osimhen leading the attack.

For Brugge, it is about showing they can compete at the highest level even without one of their standout performers.

As the knockout stage reaches a decisive point, Nigerian players continue to play important roles in Europe’s biggest club competition.