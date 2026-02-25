The FirstPower Electricity Distribution Company Ltd has confirmed the electrocution of a suspected vandal, yet to be identified, at one of its facilities in Awka, Anambra State.

The company’s Head of Communications, Izunna Okafor, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Awka and made available to reporters in Awka on Tuesday.

Mr Okafor stated that the incident occurred in the early hours of 24 February, at Ogechukwu Street, Awka.

“Preliminary reports indicate that a heavy explosion was recorded at a transformer substation within the area.

“Upon further assessment, it was discovered that the explosion resulted from unlawful tampering with FirstPower’s electricity network infrastructure by a suspected vandal dressed in a security uniform.

“The yet-to-be-identified individual was immediately electrocuted in the process,” he said.

Mr Okafor said that the police command in Anambra was contacted over the incident, adding that the victim’s corpse had been evacuated from the scene.

He said the police are investigating the incident.

The statement quoted the Managing Director of FirstPower, Okechukwu Okafor, as condemning vandalism and energy theft in Anambra.

Mr Okafor pointed out that the menace had continued to undermine efforts to provide stable and reliable electricity to customers across the state.

According to him, beyond the significant financial losses and service disruptions caused by such criminal activities, they also endanger the lives of perpetrators and innocent members of the public.

He appealed to residents and community leaders to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity around electricity installations in their vicinity to FirstPower or to the nearest security agency.

“Protecting power infrastructure is a collective responsibility, and community cooperation remains vital in safeguarding assets meant to serve the public good,” he said.

The FirstPower managing director said that the company remained committed to delivering safe, efficient, and improved electricity services to customers.

He also said that the company would continue to collaborate with security agencies and stakeholders to curb vandalism and ensure adequate protection of its network facilities.

(NAN)