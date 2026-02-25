The Wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday, distributed 10,000 packs of sanitary pads to schoolgirls in Abia rural communities to promote menstrual health.

Speaking during the exercise at the launch of the Renewed Hope Initiative Flow with Confidence in the state, Mrs Tinubu said the programme aimed at “enhancing the dignity and confidence of schoolgirls, particularly those from underserved communities”.

Mrs Tinubu, represented by the Wife of Abia Governor, Priscilla Otti, said that no girl should miss school because of her inability to afford sanitary products, saying that “menstrual poverty is unacceptable in modern society”.

“It is unacceptable that our girls, especially those in rural communities, continue to face challenges during their menstrual cycle, with some missing school days every month because they cannot afford sanitary pads,” she said.

According to her, the programme is providing 1 year of disposable sanitary pads to 370,000 schoolgirls in rural communities across the country.

‘N2.5 billion spent on procuring sanitary pads’

Mr Tinubu said that each state and the Federal Capital Territory would receive 10,000 packs through their respective first ladies and the Renewed Hope Initiative Flow with Confidence coordinators.

She said that the initiative has spent over N2.5 billion to procure the customised disposable sanitary pads from a local manufacturer in Lagos.

She urged local government chairpersons to take ownership of the intervention and ensure that the pads were distributed directly to deserving girls in rural communities.

She warned that the pads were not meant to be sold under any circumstances.

Mrs Tinubu also called on corporate organisations, parastatals, agencies, traditional and religious leaders to support the programme and monitor the distribution in their communities.

She advised the beneficiaries to “stay in school, study hard and never allow shame or stigma to take away your confidence”.

‘There is no shame in womanhood’

In a speech, the Commissioner for Women Affairs in Abia, Maureen Aghaukwa, described the initiative as “more than just an event,” but a movement aimed at confronting the silence, stigma and cultural taboos surrounding menstruation.

Ms Aghaukwa described menstruation as a natural biological process that should not limit the confidence or participation of girls and women in society.

“In many communities, young girls miss school, and women experience discomfort and shame because of myths and misinformation about menstruation.

“Through this initiative, we are saying clearly that there is no shame in womanhood.

“There is strength, pride and confidence,” the commissioner said.

She emphasised the Abia State Government’s resolve to ensure that no girl in Abia was left behind due to the lack of access to menstrual hygiene products or proper education on reproductive health.

Also, the Commissioner for Health in Abia, Enoch Uche, described the initiative as an investment in human capital, education and economic growth.

Mr Uche, a medical doctor, said the programme marked a significant milestone in efforts to improve menstrual health and hygiene among schoolgirls in the state.

“Today’s distribution is not just about providing products; it is about empowering our girls, fostering gender equality and ensuring that no girl is left behind because of menstruation,” he said.

In her speech, a resource person, Joy Okechukwu, explained that menstrual hygiene management involves the use of clean sanitary materials, access to water and soap and safe disposal facilities.

Ms Okechukwu said that girls and women should be able to manage their menstrual cycles with dignity, without fear, discomfort or embarrassment.

She said that menstrual health and hygiene affect Sustainable Development Goals 6, 8, and 12 because they directly affect good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, and decent work and economic growth.

“When girls miss school because of menstruation, it affects their academic performance and long-term opportunities.

“Poor hygiene practices can also lead to infections and other reproductive health challenges,” she said.

She urged parents, teachers and community leaders to dispel myths and harmful cultural beliefs associated with menstruation, adding that accurate information is key to empowering young girls.

‘If a girl misses about four days of school every month…’

Another resource person, Theodora Igboruka, said that menstrual health is not merely a personal issue but a developmental and economic concern.

Ms Igboruka cited national data indicating that millions of Nigerian women and girls menstruate monthly, while a significant percentage of schoolgirls miss classes due to the lack of access to sanitary products.

“If a girl misses about four days of school every month because of menstruation, that amounts to nearly a month of lost learning in a year.

“This creates learning gaps, affects examination performance and ultimately reduces human capital development,” she said.

Ms Igboruka also said that the rising cost of sanitary products had further worsened access for low-income families, forcing some girls to resort to unhygienic alternatives.

She called for sustained collaboration among the government, the private sector, civil society organisations, and traditional institutions to address cultural taboos and improve access to water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities in schools.

Ms Igboruka also called on the Abia State Government to develop a menstrual hygiene policy to further drive the campaign for improved menstrual health management.

In a remark, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs in Abia State, Becky Oguama, said that the Abia State Government was committed to addressing menstrual poverty, including the lack of access to affordable sanitary products, inadequate facilities and cultural taboos.

Mrs Oguama expressed the Abia State Government’s readiness to evolve a policy that would support women and girls in achieving optimal menstrual health.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), two beneficiaries, Chiamaka Friday and Nmesoma Chigozie, thanked the first lady for the one-year supply of sanitary pad packs.

They said they had also learnt valuable tips to improve their menstrual hygiene management and boost their confidence.

They also promised to share all they learnt with their friends and family members to further deepen the campaign against the myths and misinformation associated with menstruation.

The event was attended by government officials, traditional rulers, religious leaders and students from various schools across Abia.

