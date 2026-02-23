It was another busy and emotionally charged weekend for Nigeria’s Super Eagles contingent in Europe, as goals were scored, points were earned, and lessons were learned across the continent while clubs continued their push for titles, European places, and survival.

Trabzonspor back on track as Onuachu delivers again

After last week’s damaging loss to Fenerbahçe, Trabzonspor travelled to Gaziantep knowing nothing short of a response would do. They got it; thanks largely to the reliability of Paul Onuachu.

The hosts struck first in the 22nd minute through Mohamed Bayo, but the Black Sea Storm hit back almost immediately. Felipe Augusto levelled in the 24th minute before Onuachu completed the turnaround just three minutes later.

The Super Eagles striker reacted quickest after Mustafa Eskihellaç’s effort was blocked, firing a low finish beyond Zafer Görgen to make it 2–1. It was another ruthless moment in front of goal from the Nigerian hitman.

Gaziantep threatened repeatedly, but Trabzonspor stayed afloat thanks to goalkeeper Andre Onana, who produced six crucial saves. Onuachu, quiet for long spells with just two attempts all game, once again proved that presence and timing can outweigh volume as Trabzonspor claimed all three points.

Sevilla grind out win as Akor Adams turns provider

Sevilla arrived at the Coliseum under pressure, having won just once since the turn of the year. Their task was eased in the 26th minute when Getafe captain Djene was sent off, but converting that advantage took patience.

In the 64th minute, Akor Adams played a key role. Adnan Januzaj’s long pass found him in the box, and under heavy pressure, Adams cleverly flicked the ball into the path of Djibril Sow, who rifled home from the edge of the area.

That goal proved decisive in a narrow 1–0 win. Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke nearly added gloss late on with a dazzling dribble, but his low effort found only the side-netting.

Meanwhile Umar Sadiq earned a rare start for Valencia but couldn’t get on the scoresheet in the 1-2 loss against Villarreal.

Penalty pain for Arokodare as Wolves fall late

It was a frustrating afternoon for Tolu Arokodare at Selhurst Park. Leading the line for Wolverhampton Wanderers, the striker missed two presentable chances inside the opening half-hour.

His biggest moment came in the 43rd minute from the penalty spot, but Dean Henderson guessed right and made the save. Wolves paid dearly, as Evann Guessand struck in the 90th minute to give Crystal Palace a 1–0 win.

Ndidi’s emotional return inspires Beşiktaş rout

Just days after burying his father in Nigeria, Wilfred Ndidi returned to action in remarkable fashion. The Super Eagles captain opened the scoring in the ninth minute as Beşiktaş demolished Göztepe 4–0.

Ndidi, booked early in the contest, capped an emotionally charged night with his second goal of the season; an authoritative reminder of his leadership and resilience.

Iwobi shines as Fulham end losing run

At the Stadium of Light, Alex Iwobi delivered one of his most complete performances of the season as Fulham defeated Sunderland 3–1.

Iwobi’s corner led to Raúl Jiménez’s opener, before the Mexican doubled the lead from the penalty spot. Sunderland briefly threatened a comeback, but Iwobi sealed the win in style; coolly chipping the goalkeeper after a swift counterattack involving Harry Wilson and Rodrigo Muniz.

It was Iwobi’s third league goal and third assist of the campaign. Calvin Bassey also featured, making his second league start of the year. Samuel Chukwueze missed out through injury.

Mixed fortunes elsewhere

Chrisantus Uche was left out again as Crystal Palace beat Wolves. Ola Aina suffered late heartbreak as Nottingham Forest lost 1–0 to Liverpool, while Taiwo Awoniyi remains sidelined.

Meanwhile, Peter Olayinka scored his first goal for APOEL, netting the winner just 10 minutes after coming on, and Francis Uzoho was again benched as Omonia lost 1–0.

In France, Chidozie Awaziem played the full 90 minutes as Nantes beat Le Havre 2–0. While, Zaidu Sanusi retained his place for Porto, and Terem Moffi again began on the bench as he is gradually been eased into the side in Portugal.

Across Europe, Nigerian stars once more reflected the full spectrum of football—decisive goals, quiet graft, emotional resilience, and the relentless pursuit of redemption.