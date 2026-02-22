Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a commanding 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, while Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi capped a fine display by sealing Fulham’s 3-1 win over Sunderland.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Arsenal showed strength and focus in a tense North London Derby. The visitors controlled possession early on but had to wait until the 30th minute to break the deadlock. Bukayo Saka forced his way past Pape Sarr and found Eberechi Eze, who reacted quickly to guide the ball into the net.

Tottenham responded almost immediately after the restart. Randal Kolo Muani took advantage of a mistake by Declan Rice and fired past David Raya to level the score. However, Arsenal regained control within minutes. Viktor Gyökeres struck with power early in the second half to put the Gunners back in front.

Spurs thought they had equalised again, but Kolo Muani’s effort was ruled out for a foul on Gabriel Magalhães. Arsenal made the most of that escape. Eze grabbed his second goal of the night after Saka’s effort was blocked, before Gyökeres added a late fourth to seal a vital win.

The victory stretched Arsenal’s winning run in the derby to five matches and kept them five points clear of Manchester City, although they have played one game more.

Iwobi masterclass

At the Stadium of Light, Iwobi delivered a strong performance as Fulham ended a poor run away from home with a 3-1 win at Sunderland. The Nigerian midfielder provided the corner that led to Raúl Jiménez’s opening goal, as the Mexican headed home just after the hour mark.

Jiménez doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Calvin Bassey was pulled down in the box. Sunderland pulled one back through Enzo Le Fée from another penalty, but Fulham responded quickly.

Iwobi sealed the victory in style, finishing a swift counterattack by calmly chipping the ball over the goalkeeper. It was a composed finish that underlined his growing importance to Marco Silva’s side.

The win lifted Fulham above Sunderland in the table and boosted their push for a top-half finish, with Iwobi once again playing a key role for the London club.

Other matches

Elsewhere, Alexis Mac Allister struck in stoppage time to seal a dramatic 1-0 win for Liverpool at Nottingham Forest. The Argentine had an earlier goal ruled out by VAR for handball, but he scored again moments later, finishing from close range after a rebound. A final VAR check confirmed the goal.

Crystal Palace also earned a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers through a late effort from substitute Evann Guessand. Tolu Arokodare missed a penalty for Wolves earlier in the game, a costly moment as they remained deep in the relegation battle.