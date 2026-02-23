Renowned Nigerian filmmaker and FIFA-licensed football agent Pascal Atuma has criticised what he described as a “gang-up of old politicians” in Abia State, accusing old guards of attempting to regain power ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Mr Atuma made the remarks in a statement released to mark his birthday, where he also expressed support for Governor Alex Otti’s administration, saying the current government has shown signs of improved stewardship compared with past administrations.

His comments come amid renewed political manoeuvring in the state following recent high-profile meetings involving former governors Orji Uzor Kalu, Theodore Orji and Okezie Ikpeazu.

The meetings have sparked public debate, with some political observers interpreting the alliance as an effort to build a united front against Mr Otti in the 2027 election.

Mismanagement

Mr Atuma faulted past administrations in Abia State, accusing them of mismanaging opportunities while in office and leaving little to show for development.

He said the renewed political activities of former leaders reflected what he described as resistance to the current administration’s ongoing reforms.

“I have no respect for people who treat opportunities as a chance to enrich themselves rather than create a legacy,” Mr Atuma said. “We are seeing a growing gang-up of old politicians who are threatened by progress.”

Otti

He said Mr Otti’s administration already demonstrated a different approach to governance, adding that public office holders should be judged by tangible outcomes rather than political rhetoric.

Mr Atuma attributed the prevailing political tension in the state to a desperate bid by the old guard to reclaim power after decades of what he termed failed leadership.

He argued that the politicians in question had little to show for the years they spent in office.

Mr Atuma also urged the governor to remain vigilant and sustain his administration’s focus on youth development and infrastructure renewal.

“To whom much is given, much is expected,” he said, cautioning Mr Otti against resting on his laurels as opposition figures from previous administrations stepped up their criticism.

Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Otti dismissed the meeting involving former governors as mere noise fuelled by selfish interests, rather than a genuine concern for the people’s welfare.

Speaking at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Umuoriehi, Umuahia North Local Government Area, Mr Otti urged residents to disregard recent gatherings and criticisms by opposition politicians.

The governor maintained that opposition figures in the state were preoccupied with their political survival rather than prioritising the needs of the people.

“I want us to just dismiss it as noise, you know, and it’s always the empty barrel that makes the loudest noise. As recorded in Isaiah chapter 54:15, it says, Behold, they will surely gather, but the gathering is not of me. And since it’s not of me… they will scatter, and they will fall for your sake.”