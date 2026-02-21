Fulham manager Marco Silva has confirmed that Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze will miss Sunday’s Premier League trip to Sunderland AFC at the Stadium of Light, dealing a short-term setback to both club and country.

The Nigerian international picked up a minor calf issue during Fulham’s heavy 3–0 defeat away to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, an outing that halted the Cottagers’ recent momentum. As a precaution, Chukwueze was left out of Fulham’s FA Cup victory over Stoke City, a match in which Silva opted to rotate heavily.

Only fellow Nigerian and Super Eagles regular Alex Iwobi featured among Fulham’s usual starters, underlining Silva’s intent to protect key players amid a demanding run of fixtures.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Silva played down fears over the winger’s condition, stressing that the injury was not serious and that Chukwueze had already begun light work.

“The only player who is going to be out of the game is Chukwueze. After City he felt something in his calf, nothing serious, but even today in the morning he was involved in some drills,” Silva said.

The Fulham boss added that the 26-year-old is expected to return to full training early next week and should be available for the club’s following fixture.

“Probably in the first section of next week, he is going to be completely ready to work with the team and he is going to be back for the next game.”

Chukwueze’s absence will be keenly felt by Fulham, who are pushing for a European place and have leaned heavily on his pace, directness, and end product. Silva is expected to consider fellow summer arrival Kevin Santos as a replacement on the flank.

From Milan struggles to Premier League revival

Chukwueze joined Fulham on loan from AC Milan after a difficult spell in Serie A, where injuries and inconsistency limited his impact. His move to England has proven timely, offering the former Villarreal star a platform to rediscover rhythm and confidence.

Since arriving in west London, the Super Eagles winger has been one of Fulham’s most decisive attacking outlets, registering three goals and four assists in 13 Premier League appearances. His resurgence has also strengthened his case ahead of upcoming international windows, where Nigeria will again look to him for creativity and penetration in wide areas.

While Sunday’s trip to Sunderland comes too soon, both Fulham and Nigeria will take comfort in the fact that the injury is minor; and that Chukwueze’s Premier League revival is set to continue.