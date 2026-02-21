Nigeria’s largest air carrier, Air Peace, has reported temporary disruptions on parts of its network following multiple bird strike incidents involving two of its aircraft.

In a statement issued on Friday, the airline said Flight P47868 operating the Lagos–Asaba route and Flight P47424 on the Lagos–Kano route were affected by separate bird strikes upon arrival.

According to the airline, both aircraft were returned to base in line with safety procedures for mandatory inspections and technical checks by its engineering team.

Bird strikes occur when birds collide with aircraft, sometimes resulting in damage that requires inspection before the aircraft can resume operations.

Air Peace said alternate aircraft were deployed to minimise inconvenience to passengers and restore flight schedules.

The airline apologised to passengers for the disruptions and stated that safety remains its priority.

Flight disruptions linked to bird strikes are not uncommon in Nigeria’s aviation sector, particularly during certain weather conditions, and airlines are required under aviation safety regulations to subject affected aircraft to inspections before returning them to service.