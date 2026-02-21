Three cattle herders were killed on Thursday night along the Dorowa–Jong road in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, in what community leaders described as a brutal ambush.

The Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in Plateau State, Ibrahim Babayo, confirmed the killings to journalists in Jos on Friday.

Mr Babayo said the victims were returning to the Jong community after attending Qur’an Tafsir in neighbouring Dorowa when they were attacked at about 7:30 p.m.

“They were on their way home when gunmen ambushed them,” he said. “After shooting them, the attackers used sharp objects to cut off the head of one of the victims. It was a brutal act that must be condemned by everyone.”

He described the attack as unprovoked.

“We strongly believe this was carried out by Berom youths who have continued to perpetrate violence against our members and our cattle,” he said. “We call on the authorities to investigate and ensure those behind this act are brought to justice.”

He added that the association had urged its members to remain calm and avoid reprisals.

“This is not the first time our people have been targeted. We are seeking protection and justice. We will not be provoked, but we expect both the state and federal governments to safeguard our lives and property,” he said.

Berom denies involvement

The National President of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Solomon Mwantiri, rejected the allegation that Berom youth carried out the attack.

He said security personnel, including soldiers and the divisional police officer in Barkin Ladi, had visited the scene of the attack.

“It is wrong to accuse our people without evidence,” he said, urging security agencies to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation.

Military confirms incident

The spokesperson of Operation Enduring Peace, Chinonso Oteh, a captain, confirmed the killings.

“The command received information about the incident at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, and troops were immediately mobilised to the area,” Mr Oteh said.

He said the General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander of Operation Enduring Peace had expressed concern over the attack and directed that those responsible be tracked down.

“Investigation has commenced. The GOC has appealed to the affected families to remain calm while security agencies work to identify and apprehend the perpetrators,” he added.

Plateau: A troubled State

The latest killings come amid heightened security concerns in Plateau State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the death of 38 miners in Kampani Zurak, Wase Local Government Area, in an incident experts linked to suspected carbon monoxide exposure. The tragedy prompted the federal government to order the closure of the affected mining site pending investigation.

While the mining disaster and the Barkin Ladi attack are unrelated, both incidents have intensified calls for stronger security presence and coordinated emergency response across the state.

Plateau has witnessed recurring cycles of violence involving farmers and herders over the years, particularly in Barkin Ladi and neighbouring local government areas. Authorities have repeatedly pledged to end the bloodshed, even as communities continue to demand accountability and lasting protection.