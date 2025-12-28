Nigeria and Tunisia delivered one of the defining spectacles of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday night in Fès, as the Super Eagles edged a pulsating 3–2 contest to book an early place in the knockout rounds.

In a match that swung violently between control and chaos, goals from Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman sealed a second straight Group C victory for Nigeria Super Eagles, confirming qualification with a game to spare. Yet for all the attacking brilliance, Eric Chelle’s side again flirted with danger late on; a pattern that could yet define their tournament.

Against a Tunisia side renowned for discipline and resilience, Nigeria thrilled going forward, but left the pitch with as many questions as answers.

Below are six key takeaways from a match that may echo long after the group stage is complete.

A penalty decision that will divide opinion

Tunisia’s second goal came from the spot, following a controversial penalty decision.

As the ball dropped in the penalty area, Bright Osayi-Samuel and a Tunisian attacker grappled for position, arms locked as both sought leverage. The ball brushed both players amid the tussle and touched Osayi-Samuel’s arm. After VAR intervention, a penalty was awarded against Nigeria.

Ali Abdi converted confidently, yet the debate will linger. The incident underlined VAR’s fine, and often frustrating margins, where interpretation can tilt a match in seconds.

Nigeria’s high press dazzles, then fades

There is no mistaking Eric Chelle’s philosophy. Nigeria pressed Tunisia aggressively, hunted the ball in packs and dominated central areas for long spells. The Super Eagles’ intensity choked Tunisia’s build-up play and pinned them deep for much of the contest.

But after the 70-minute mark, the cost of that approach became obvious.

The press softened, distances between midfield and defence stretched, and Tunisia suddenly found room to drive directly at Nigeria’s back line. Without the same pressure on the ball, waves of late Tunisian attacks exposed tired legs and tired minds.

This is the trade-off of modern, high-octane football. Tournament football, however, is unforgiving. If Nigeria are to go deep, Chelle must find solutions, whether through earlier substitutions, smarter game management or controlled spells of possession, to sustain intensity over 90 minutes.

Stanley Nwabali under the spotlight

While Nigeria sparkled in attack, Stanley Nwabali endured a nervy night between the posts.

The goalkeeper could have done better for Tunisia’s first goal, allowing Montassar Talbi’s header to slip under his arms. Beyond that moment, he looked uncertain under crosses, hesitant in his decisions and occasionally placed his defence under unnecessary pressure with indecisive clearances.

At the AFCON level, margins are brutal. Nigeria will face sharper, more ruthless opposition in the knockout rounds, and uncertainty in goal can undo even the most dominant displays. Nwabali must settle quickly; stronger command and calmer decision-making are no longer optional.

Three goals against Tunisia send a message

Tunisia arrived in Morocco with one of the continent’s most respected defensive reputations. They had not conceded a single goal in ten World Cup qualifying matches.

Nigeria breached them three times.

That matters. Ademola Lookman was electric, Victor Osimhen was relentless, and Wilfred Ndidi’s header highlighted Nigeria’s growing threat from set pieces. Whatever the defensive concerns, the Super Eagles have shown they possess the firepower to hurt any team left in the tournament.

Qualification secured, but top spot still matters

With six points from two matches, Nigeria sit top of Group C, ahead of Tunisia on three, with Tanzania and Uganda on one point each.

Qualification is now assured, but the job is not finished. Avoiding defeat against Uganda on 30 December would guarantee top spot, and, crucially, a more favourable knockout draw.

Rotation may be tempting, but complacency would be dangerous. Momentum, rhythm and confidence are precious commodities at AFCON.

Defensive standards must rise to win it all

For all the attacking joy, the numbers tell a cautionary tale.

Nigeria have now conceded three goals in two matches. Championship-winning teams rarely survive with that level of vulnerability. Tunisia’s late surge, fuelled by fatigue and errors, nearly transformed a dominant display into heartbreak.

Chelle’s greatest challenge is balance. Nigeria’s ceiling is high, arguably higher than most teams in Morocco. But AFCON titles are built on defensive authority as much as attacking flair.

Saturday night in Fès was exhilarating. To go all the way, the Super Eagles must now learn how to close games with the same conviction they open them.