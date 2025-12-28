The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of popular actress, producer and filmmaker, Allwell Ademola, who died on Saturday at the age of 43.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ademola, a Yoruba film star, was pronounced dead at Ancilla Hospital, Agege, Lagos, on Saturday afternoon.

Reports indicate that the actress suffered a heart attack at her residence before she was rushed to the hospital.

News of her passing filtered through social media on Saturday, sparking shock and disbelief across the industry.

Filmmaker Seun Oloketuyi was among the first to hint at the tragedy in an Instagram post, which was later deleted, but candlelight emojis and tribute posts from colleagues soon confirmed the grim reality.

Confirming the development, veteran Nollywood actress Faithia Williams announced Ademola’s death via her Instagram page, writing: “Haaaa. This hit me so bad. Eniobanke.”

Actor Damola Olatunji also confirmed the news, posting a candlelight image with the caption: “Life is a mirage.”

Actress Bidemi Kosoko, in an emotional Instagram post, wrote: “No way. No, no, no. Ko possible ooo. This isn’t true. God forbid, in Jesus’ name.”

She added: “I refuse to accept this one lai lai. Olorun oni je. Just reply to my message, abeg oremi, aunty mi. I will wait patiently for your reply.”

Similarly, actress Mide Martins described the day as a dark one for the industry, writing on Facebook: “Black Saturday.

“This is not fair. May God forgive your shortcomings, Allwell.”

NAN reports that Allwell Ademola was a multifaceted entertainer, an actress, filmmaker, director, singer and scriptwriter.

She made significant contributions to the Yoruba segment of Nollywood and was widely celebrated for her versatility and dedication to her craft.

Born on 9 August 1983, in Lagos State, Ademola hailed from a royal family in Abeokuta, Ogun. She was the granddaughter of Justice Adetokunbo Ademola, Nigeria’s first Chief Justice.

Her journey in entertainment began early, as she appeared as a child actor in 1986 on NTA’s Animal Games with Uncle Wole.

She officially joined Nollywood in 1992 and rose to prominence with notable roles in films such as You or I (2013), Omo Emi (2017), and Aye Keji.

Beyond acting, Ademola was also a passionate musician. She formed her band, Allwell and Company, in 2002, released an album in 2006, and officially inaugurated the band in 2010.

As tributes continue to pour in, colleagues and fans alike have described her death as a painful and untimely loss to Nollywood and the Nigerian creative industry.

(NAN)