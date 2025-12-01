Matchday 15 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) once again delivered the league’s familiar cocktail of tight scorelines, shifting momentum, and pressure-soaked consequences. And in Aba, the Oriental Derby lived up to its billing.

Enyimba’s statement victory in a season of fine margins

Enyimba, nine-time NPFL champions and a team still attempting to rediscover its traditional dominance, secured one of the standout wins of the weekend with a gritty 2–1 triumph over rivals Rangers International.

The People’s Elephants, playing under new Technical Adviser Lawrence Ukaegbu, needed this performance. With only four wins before this matchday and a league table packed tightly from mid-table to the cusp of the top six, every point carried weight.

They took control through Chidera Michael’s 42nd-minute strike, before Stanley Dimgba showed composure and experience to make it 2–0 in the 81st minute. Rangers’ Kenechukwu Agu struck in stoppage time, sparking late nerves, but Enyimba held on.

For Ukaegbu, only two games into his tenure, this result felt bigger than three points.

“I feel so good with this victory. It’s another victory. I feel so good about it.” The Manager told journalists in Aba.

The Ukaegbu blueprint: Unity, overhaul, and tactical discipline

Coming into the derby, skepticism shadowed Enyimba. Rangers had shown clear developmental strides under Fidelis Ilechukwu this season, and form suggested the visitors would pose real problems in Aba.

Ukaegbu insisted the victory was built on internal recalibration.

“A lot of hard work. A lot of hard work. We tried to unite more, to come together more. And we overhauled to win today’s match, and that’s the result.”

The coach also broke down his tactical structure, simple on paper, disciplined on the pitch.

“Yeah, I came home with a 4-4-2 when I’m attacking. When I’m defending, I go for a 4-5-1. That’s the strategy I used to win the match.”

Asked how the job felt just two games in, he kept it brief:

“I feel great. It’s not a disappointment. It’s a better result. I think so.”

Rangers’ View: Missed chances and no panic

With head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu unavailable, Rangers assistant coach addressed the media, describing the contest as one of fine margins rather than tactical failures.

“It was a very beautiful game. It’s very wonderful and a very nice game. Sometimes I say this is football.”

Rangers created multiple early openings but lacked the composure to punish Enyimba.

“We got a lot of chances right in the first half, even in the second half. But it was very difficult for us to convert those chances. So I take it as one of the good points of the game.”

He rejected the idea that Enyimba dominated early on.

“I didn’t see Enyimba being on the better side in the first half. We were on the better side… we were unable to convert the opportunities and chances that came out.”

Despite being stuck in the bottom half nearly halfway into the season, he dismissed the notion of pressure.

“There is no pressure. This is just pure football. This is an away match. Yesterday, we should have been in the 6th position. Today, because we lost, we got ourselves there. So we’re going to bounce back and the league is still open.”

On young prospect Igwilo, one of Rangers’ bright sparks on the day:

“He’s a young, coming-up star, he still needs maybe one or two teachings for him to be able to cope with the system of the game.”

And on the club’s direction moving forward:

“When we get our next game, we’ll get to face it. There’s nothing different from what we were doing before.”

The Table: Tight battles everywhere

The win lifts Enyimba to 20 points, 9th on the log, right in the heart of the NPFL’s fiercest zone, the mid-table jungle where seven clubs are separated by just three points. One win can launch a team toward contention; one misstep can drag them back into survival arithmetic.

For Ukaegbu, this was more than a derby victory. It was a message: Enyimba want back in the race.