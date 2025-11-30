Matchday 15 of the Nigeria Premier Football League delivered another weekend of slim margins, late drama and significant shifts in the battle at both ends of the table.

Enyimba claimed one of the standout victories of the round with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Rangers in the Oriental derby in Aba.

The result did not lift the People’s Elephant into the top half, but it slowed Rangers’ title momentum and further tightened an already congested mid-table.

At the summit, Ikorodu City caught up with Nasarawa United on 27 points after contrasting outcomes for both sides.

Ikorodu continued their impressive run with a disciplined 1-0 win over Abia Warriors, while Nasarawa slipped to a costly 1-0 defeat away to rejuvenated Warri Wolves. Ikorodu now lead the standings on superior goal difference, marking a remarkable rise for the Lagos side.

Enyimba hold off Rangers in Aba

Enyimba earned their fifth win of the campaign through Chidera Michael’s 42nd-minute strike and Stanley Dimgba’s composed finish in the 81st.

Rangers’ Kenechukwu Agu pulled one back in stoppage time, but the late push fell short.

The victory lifts Enyimba to 20 points—ninth place—but within reach of the tight mid-table pack, where seven clubs sit separated by only three points.

Ikorodu City edge Abia Warriors to go top

Ikorodu City once again showed their organisational strength, edging Abia Warriors 1-0 thanks to Chidera Oparaocha’s clean finish in the 69th minute.

The win keeps them level with Nasarawa United and underlines their reputation as one of the league’s most defensively disciplined sides.

Nasarawa’s defeat in Warri, sealed by Othuke Egbo’s early fifth-minute goal, denied the visitors a chance to move clear at the top.

Wolves’ victory pushed them to 18 points and eased pressure in the lower half.

Bayelsa United share spoils with Katsina United

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa United and Katsina United settled for a 1-1 draw. Ifeanyi Ogba converted a seventh-minute penalty for the hosts before Azeez Falolu equalised in the 36th minute. Katsina remain on 20 points and firmly in the mid-table traffic, while Bayelsa continue fighting to pull away from the bottom group.

Kun Khalifai rise as Plateau stumble

Newcomers Kun Khalifai FC continued their upward push with a convincing 2-0 victory over Plateau United, courtesy of Lekan Gabriel’s strike shortly after the restart and Henry Ezeonye’s 70th-minute penalty. Plateau’s inconsistent run keeps them outside the leading pack.

3SC tighten grip on top-four chase

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars defeated El-Kanemi 1-0 through Ismail Ayodele’s 29th-minute effort, strengthening their hold within the top four.

Full Matchday 15 results

3SC 1-0 El-Kanemi

Barau FC 3-2 Kwara United

Enyimba 2-1 Rangers

Bayelsa United 1-1 Katsina United

Ikorodu City 1-0 Abia Warriors

Kun Khalifai 2-0 Plateau United

Warri Wolves 1-0 Nasarawa United