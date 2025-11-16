The stage is fully set as Nigeria’s Super Eagles and DR Congo’s Leopards square off for Africa’s only ticket to the Inter-confederation Playoffs of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tonight’s showdown takes place at the iconic Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay El Hassan in Rabat, where both teams arrive knowing that only a win will keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Nigeria booked their place in this final after a dramatic 4–1 extra-time victory over Gabon, a game that stretched their nerves and discipline before they finally pulled away in extra time.

DR Congo, on their part, showed grit and organisation in their last outing, sealing a 1–0 stoppage-time win over Cameroon to set up this high-stakes fight with the Eagles.

Now, both sides enter a straight, unforgiving shootout—90 minutes (or more) that will decide Africa’s representative in the global playoff round.

With no second chances, every tackle, every chance, and every decision tonight in Rabat could define the World Cup path of an entire nation.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates as all the drama unfolds.

Kickoff is 8:00 p.m.

Nigeria Starting XI vs DR Congo:

Team news

The Super Eagles have named a strong and attack-minded lineup for tonight’s crucial World Cup qualifier against DR Congo at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, with two changes made from the side that defeated Gabon last week.

Stanley Nwabali keeps his place in goal, maintaining his steady form as Nigeria look to build momentum in the race for a playoff spot.

In defence, Benjamin Fredrick has been moved to the right side of defence as Bright Osayi-Samuel drops to the bench while Zaidu Sanusi starts again on the left. Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey complete the backline, giving Nigeria a mix of power, experience, and composure as they prepare for what is expected to be a physically demanding contest.

Wilfred Ndidi, who captains the side, anchors the midfield with his usual authority.

He is joined by Frank Onyeka, while Alex Iwobi takes up the creative role.

Iwobi’s task is clear: keep the ball moving smoothly, link play, and find openings between DR Congo’s lines.

His calm decision-making and quick passing will be vital as Nigeria try to control the rhythm of the game.

In the attack, Ademola Lookman starts on the left, Samuel Chukwueze operates from the right, and Victor Osimhen leads the line. Osimhen, who scored in the last match, will again be the major threat up front, using his pace, strength, and finishing to trouble the Congolese defence.

A win tonight would push Nigeria one step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

National anthems of both countries now being rendered … First Nigeria and then DR Congo

Kickoff!!! DR Congo get the game underway in Rabat

GOAL!!! Frank Onyeka gives Nigeria a dream start in Rabat

The goal by Onyeka came just three minutes into the game

Nigeria 1-0 DR Congo

The Super Eagles have been promised $50k for every goal in this game.. The team got $30k for each goal against Gabon

Zaidu Sanusi commits a foul and DR Congo wins a free kick which was swung into the Super Eagles box Nwabali didn’t make a good catch but the rebound goes off target for the Leopards

Corner kick for Nigeria but it was poorly executed by Samuel Chukwueze

15 minutes gone

Nigeria 1-0 DR Congo

Another good run from the left flank from Zaidu Sanusi who gets a cross to Ademola Lookman in the DR Congo box.. his shot blocked and the rebound by Wilfred Ndidi also stoped

Benjamin Fredrick wins a free kick for the Super Eagles deep into to their own half

Chance for Nigeria to double their lead but the opportunity wasn’t taken

Second corner kick for DR Congo

Osimhen escapes a booking for his high boots

30 minutes gone

Nigeria 1-0 DR Congo

Frank Onyeka’s third minute goal still the difference in this tie

Osimhen with a great run from the right flank but his final cross into the box was well intercepted by the DR Congo defence

GOAL .. DR Congo get the equalizer

M.Elia makes it Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo

A good counter attack by DR Congo results in the equaliser

DR Congo causing the Super Eagles heart attacks with their counter attacking moves

40 minutes gone

Calvin Bassey wins a free kick for Nigeria in a promising position as we head into the dying minutes of the first half

Three minutes added time

Half Time: Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo

Frank Onyeka gave Nigeria the lead in the third minute but a counter attacking move saw the Leopards equalised in the 32nd minute… All to play for in the second half

Both teams return for the second half and the Super Eagles get the game back underway

SUBSTITUTION: Victor Osimhen has been taken off for Adams Akor

Nine African teams have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria and DR Congo are seeking to be the continent’s 10th team at the Mundial

Benjamin Fredrick surging forward again but he has been checkmated

The Super Eagles have been far from convincing in defence

SUBSTITUTION: Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman taken off for the duo of Chidera Ejuke and Simon Moses

One hour gone

Nigeria 1-1 Congo DR

The last time DR Congo played at the World Cup was 1974 .. they are desperately seeking a return to football at the biggest stage

Big chance for DRC.. but the Super Eagles escape the onslaught

The game has largely been even with ball possession at 50% reach

DRC won their last game against Cameroon with a late goal, the Super Eagles will need to be careful against the Leopards

73 Minutes gone

Nigeria 1-1

Ambitious short from distance by the DRC defender but it was way off target

SUBSTITUTION: Alex Iwobi has been taken off for Tolu Arokodare

34 free kicks have been awarded in this game

Ejuke tries a shot inside the DRC box but it was perfectly blocked away

Anxious moment as Nwabali mistake almost cost a goal but DRC player flagged offside

Chance! Wanbisaka attempts and overhead kick but misses

Three minutes added time

Free kick for Nigeria near the center circle

FT: NIGERIA 1-1 DRC

Game goes into extra time

Nigeria has won every game Victor Osimhen scored in during these qualifiers. can his teammates do it without him tonight???

First half Extra Time underway in Rabat already

DRC have been on the front foot in the first half of extra time, they have the ball in net but goal has been rightly disallowed

SUBSTITUTION: Bruno Onyemachi comes in for Zaidu Sanusi

Chance! Tolu Arokodare with a header but the striker couldn’t find the target

First half Extra Time over and we are set for the second half

Second half Extra Time underway

DRC have another goal rightly disallowed due to a foul in the buildup to what was initially seen as a goal

The Super Eagles escape another big scare

Injury scare for the hard working Benjamin Fredrick

Last Substitution: Tolu Arokodare has been taken off for Chigozie Awaziem

DRC bossing the ball possession with 64%

Save! Crucial save by Nwabali as DRC come close to getting a late goal

End of 120 minutes of action

Nigeria 1-1 DRC

The match to be decided via penalty kicks

Five penalty kicks each for both sides

Both Goalkeepers get final instructions from the Moroccan referee

Calvin Bassey with the first kick for Nigeria… And he fires wide!!!!!

DRC misses … Stanley Nwabali makes a crucial save!!

Moses Simon with the second kick… Simon Moses misses

DRC scores

Nigeria 0-1 DRC

Akor Adams with the third kick… He scores

Three kick for DRC… Nwabali saves

Nigeria 1–1 DRC

Fourth kick for Nigeria… Bruno Onyemachi… He scores

Nigeria 2-1 DRC

Fourth kick by DRC… He scores

Nigeria 2-2 DRC

Chidera Ejuke with the fifth scores

Nigeria 3-2 DRC

Fifth kick for DRC .. he scores

Nigeria 3-3 DRC

Semi Ajayi with the sixth kick.. misses!!

Chancel Mbemba scores… DRC win it!!

DRC Congo qualify for the Inter-confederation playoffs … Heartbreak for Nigeria’s Super Eagles

PENALTY SHOOTOUT

Nigeria 3-4 DRC

The last time DRC qualified for the World Cup was 1974, they are moving closer to a possible second appearance