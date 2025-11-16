The stage is fully set as Nigeria’s Super Eagles and DR Congo’s Leopards square off for Africa’s only ticket to the Inter-confederation Playoffs of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Tonight’s showdown takes place at the iconic Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay El Hassan in Rabat, where both teams arrive knowing that only a win will keep their World Cup hopes alive.
Nigeria booked their place in this final after a dramatic 4–1 extra-time victory over Gabon, a game that stretched their nerves and discipline before they finally pulled away in extra time.
DR Congo, on their part, showed grit and organisation in their last outing, sealing a 1–0 stoppage-time win over Cameroon to set up this high-stakes fight with the Eagles.
Now, both sides enter a straight, unforgiving shootout—90 minutes (or more) that will decide Africa’s representative in the global playoff round.
With no second chances, every tackle, every chance, and every decision tonight in Rabat could define the World Cup path of an entire nation.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates as all the drama unfolds.
Kickoff is 8:00 p.m.
Nigeria Starting XI vs DR Congo:
Team news
The Super Eagles have named a strong and attack-minded lineup for tonight’s crucial World Cup qualifier against DR Congo at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, with two changes made from the side that defeated Gabon last week.
Stanley Nwabali keeps his place in goal, maintaining his steady form as Nigeria look to build momentum in the race for a playoff spot.
In defence, Benjamin Fredrick has been moved to the right side of defence as Bright Osayi-Samuel drops to the bench while Zaidu Sanusi starts again on the left. Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey complete the backline, giving Nigeria a mix of power, experience, and composure as they prepare for what is expected to be a physically demanding contest.
Wilfred Ndidi, who captains the side, anchors the midfield with his usual authority.
He is joined by Frank Onyeka, while Alex Iwobi takes up the creative role.
Iwobi’s task is clear: keep the ball moving smoothly, link play, and find openings between DR Congo’s lines.
His calm decision-making and quick passing will be vital as Nigeria try to control the rhythm of the game.
In the attack, Ademola Lookman starts on the left, Samuel Chukwueze operates from the right, and Victor Osimhen leads the line. Osimhen, who scored in the last match, will again be the major threat up front, using his pace, strength, and finishing to trouble the Congolese defence.
A win tonight would push Nigeria one step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
National anthems of both countries now being rendered … First Nigeria and then DR Congo
Kickoff!!! DR Congo get the game underway in Rabat
GOAL!!! Frank Onyeka gives Nigeria a dream start in Rabat
The goal by Onyeka came just three minutes into the game
Nigeria 1-0 DR Congo
The Super Eagles have been promised $50k for every goal in this game.. The team got $30k for each goal against Gabon
Zaidu Sanusi commits a foul and DR Congo wins a free kick which was swung into the Super Eagles box Nwabali didn’t make a good catch but the rebound goes off target for the Leopards
Corner kick for Nigeria but it was poorly executed by Samuel Chukwueze
15 minutes gone
Nigeria 1-0 DR Congo
Another good run from the left flank from Zaidu Sanusi who gets a cross to Ademola Lookman in the DR Congo box.. his shot blocked and the rebound by Wilfred Ndidi also stoped
Benjamin Fredrick wins a free kick for the Super Eagles deep into to their own half
Chance for Nigeria to double their lead but the opportunity wasn’t taken
Second corner kick for DR Congo
Osimhen escapes a booking for his high boots
30 minutes gone
Nigeria 1-0 DR Congo
Frank Onyeka’s third minute goal still the difference in this tie
Osimhen with a great run from the right flank but his final cross into the box was well intercepted by the DR Congo defence
GOAL .. DR Congo get the equalizer
M.Elia makes it Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo
A good counter attack by DR Congo results in the equaliser
DR Congo causing the Super Eagles heart attacks with their counter attacking moves
40 minutes gone
Calvin Bassey wins a free kick for Nigeria in a promising position as we head into the dying minutes of the first half
Three minutes added time
Half Time: Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo
Frank Onyeka gave Nigeria the lead in the third minute but a counter attacking move saw the Leopards equalised in the 32nd minute… All to play for in the second half
Both teams return for the second half and the Super Eagles get the game back underway
SUBSTITUTION: Victor Osimhen has been taken off for Adams Akor
Nine African teams have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria and DR Congo are seeking to be the continent’s 10th team at the Mundial
Benjamin Fredrick surging forward again but he has been checkmated
The Super Eagles have been far from convincing in defence
SUBSTITUTION: Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman taken off for the duo of Chidera Ejuke and Simon Moses
One hour gone
Nigeria 1-1 Congo DR
The last time DR Congo played at the World Cup was 1974 .. they are desperately seeking a return to football at the biggest stage
Big chance for DRC.. but the Super Eagles escape the onslaught
The game has largely been even with ball possession at 50% reach
DRC won their last game against Cameroon with a late goal, the Super Eagles will need to be careful against the Leopards
73 Minutes gone
Nigeria 1-1
Ambitious short from distance by the DRC defender but it was way off target
SUBSTITUTION: Alex Iwobi has been taken off for Tolu Arokodare
34 free kicks have been awarded in this game
Ejuke tries a shot inside the DRC box but it was perfectly blocked away
Anxious moment as Nwabali mistake almost cost a goal but DRC player flagged offside
Chance! Wanbisaka attempts and overhead kick but misses
Three minutes added time
Free kick for Nigeria near the center circle
FT: NIGERIA 1-1 DRC
Game goes into extra time
Nigeria has won every game Victor Osimhen scored in during these qualifiers. can his teammates do it without him tonight???
First half Extra Time underway in Rabat already
DRC have been on the front foot in the first half of extra time, they have the ball in net but goal has been rightly disallowed
SUBSTITUTION: Bruno Onyemachi comes in for Zaidu Sanusi
Chance! Tolu Arokodare with a header but the striker couldn’t find the target
First half Extra Time over and we are set for the second half
Second half Extra Time underway
DRC have another goal rightly disallowed due to a foul in the buildup to what was initially seen as a goal
The Super Eagles escape another big scare
Injury scare for the hard working Benjamin Fredrick
Last Substitution: Tolu Arokodare has been taken off for Chigozie Awaziem
DRC bossing the ball possession with 64%
Save! Crucial save by Nwabali as DRC come close to getting a late goal
End of 120 minutes of action
Nigeria 1-1 DRC
The match to be decided via penalty kicks
Five penalty kicks each for both sides
Both Goalkeepers get final instructions from the Moroccan referee
Calvin Bassey with the first kick for Nigeria… And he fires wide!!!!!
DRC misses … Stanley Nwabali makes a crucial save!!
Moses Simon with the second kick… Simon Moses misses
DRC scores
Nigeria 0-1 DRC
Akor Adams with the third kick… He scores
Three kick for DRC… Nwabali saves
Nigeria 1–1 DRC
Fourth kick for Nigeria… Bruno Onyemachi… He scores
Nigeria 2-1 DRC
Fourth kick by DRC… He scores
Nigeria 2-2 DRC
Chidera Ejuke with the fifth scores
Nigeria 3-2 DRC
Fifth kick for DRC .. he scores
Nigeria 3-3 DRC
Semi Ajayi with the sixth kick.. misses!!
Chancel Mbemba scores… DRC win it!!
DRC Congo qualify for the Inter-confederation playoffs … Heartbreak for Nigeria’s Super Eagles
PENALTY SHOOTOUT
Nigeria 3-4 DRC
The last time DRC qualified for the World Cup was 1974, they are moving closer to a possible second appearance
