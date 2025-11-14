Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has explained the mentality that drives him whenever he misses a clear scoring opportunity, insisting that his confidence never wavers even in pressured moments.

Osimhen was at the centre of attention during Nigeria’s 4–1 extra-time victory over Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs in Rabat.

With the match tied at 1-1 in stoppage time, the Galatasaray striker found himself one-on-one with the Gabon goalkeeper but guided his effort wide.

Reflecting on the miss, Osimhen told Cali Sports that he immediately apologised to his teammates but remained convinced he would make amends.

“I always have this mentality that, even if I miss a good opportunity, so long as the game keeps going on, I will try to make sure I correct it by still scoring later,” Osimhen told Cali Sports in Rabat.

The 26-year-old went on to justify that belief, scoring twice in extra time to help Nigeria secure a place in the playoff final.

‘That doesn’t take away what I can do’

Osimhen said he was never discouraged by the stoppage-time miss, emphasising that strikers must learn to accept both praise and criticism.

“As a striker, sometimes I score a goal that no one believes; but I could also sometimes lose the one that people think I’m going to score. That doesn’t take away what I can do,” he said.

“I’m a professional player, and I’ve been in the game for a long time. I’ve played against some very intimidating teams where I miss good opportunities. Sometimes, it happens like that.”

He added that he reassured his teammates immediately after the miss.

“That’s what I always tell my teammates. We have to keep trying. So, I first told them I’m sorry, and then I promised that I was going to correct it in extra time.

I’m happy that I did it, and kudos to my teammates who gave me the assists to score the two goals. I’m also happy about the mentality of the team, all of us.”

Teammates react

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong said the team moved quickly to encourage Osimhen after the missed chance.

“When I saw him running at the goalkeeper, I was sure he was going to score, but after that we tried to encourage him and tried to make sure he wasn’t disheartened,” he told ESPN Africa.

Winger Samuel Chukwueze praised Osimhen’s response.

“I was running with him with the ball, I even ran past the pitch,” he joked.

“But it’s football, sometimes it happens, everybody knows he can score that kind of goal, and he gave us two goals and it’s fantastic.”

Osimhen will hope to extend his scoring form when Nigeria face the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.

The Leopards advanced after defeating Cameroon 1–0 courtesy of a late Chancel Mbemba strike.