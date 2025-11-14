Cambridge Enterprise and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria have partnered to enhance Africa’s capacity to strike a balance between innovation and regulation within the continent’s rapidly evolving fintech landscape.

The collaboration is part of a broader initiative to equip African regulators, policymakers, and industry players with the skills and frameworks necessary to manage emerging technologies, including blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

The partnership, including contributions from Busha, a licensed digital-asset exchange, and A&D Forensics, a blockchain compliance firm, underscores a growing regional push for structured engagement between innovators and regulators in the digital finance ecosystem.

Collaboration for a Digital Future

At a press briefing in Lagos on Thursday, the organisers told PREMIUM TIMES that the partnership is a milestone in bridging the long-standing gap between regulation and innovation across Africa’s fintech sector.

The collaboration brings together Cambridge University’s academic excellence, SEC Nigeria’s regulatory insight, and the practical expertise of key industry stakeholders, including Busha, A&D Forensics, Tether, and Chainalysis.

Programme Director Dee Allen said the initiative was designed to integrate academic research with real-world policy applications, ensuring that regulators and market leaders can effectively navigate the complexities of digital assets.

“We are especially proud to be working with the SEC, Busha, and A&D Forensics to contextualise this learning for Africa’s financial ecosystem,” Allen said. “Our goal is to support capable, informed leadership in the evolving digital economy.”

Enter DAIIRC

The partnership has produced the Executive Certificate in Digital Assets Innovation, Industry, Regulation and Compliance (DAIIRC), a six-week online programme tailored for regulators, central bank officials, compliance professionals, fintech founders, and senior financial executives across Africa.

They said: ‘‘Tuition for the course is $1,500, and participants will gain a deep understanding of blockchain fundamentals, stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, and the global regulatory landscape. Key modules include Stablecoins and central bank digital currencies, as well as Regulation, Supervision, and Compliance for Virtual Assets.

Organisers say the programme aims to strengthen Africa’s capacity for responsible innovation and build a safer, more inclusive digital economy through collaboration between academia, regulators, and the private sector.

Shaping Africa’s Digital Economy

Emomotimi Agama, director-general of the SEC, stated that Africa stands on the brink of a significant digital transformation, noting that strategic partnerships like this underscore the growing importance of proactive and adaptive regulation.

“This partnership with Cambridge University, Busha, and A&D Forensics reflects our commitment to equipping regulators, policymakers, and market leaders with the tools to engage digital assets confidently,” Mr Agama said. “We are not just responding to change, we are shaping it for the growth and inclusion of our capital markets.”

Mr Agama noted that Nigeria recorded over $50 billion in cryptocurrency transactions between July 2023 and June 2024, underscoring the influence of digital assets in payments and remittances. However, he acknowledged that limited technical expertise remains a barrier to institutional adoption, a gap this programme intends to close.

Industry Insight and Practical Impact

Olaoluwa Samuel-Biyi, co-founder and director of compliance at Busha, stated that the partnership represents a growing harmony between innovation and regulation in Nigeria’s fintech sector.

Similarly, Deji Owonibi, senior partner at A&D Forensics, noted that the programme goes beyond theory by showing participants how to implement blockchain innovation securely.

“As a delivery partner, A&D Forensics brings hands-on expertise in blockchain forensics, anti-money-laundering compliance, and fraud prevention,” Owonibi said. “Participants will leave with a first-hand understanding of how to build transparent, secure digital-asset systems.”

Through the DAIIRC programme, Cambridge Enterprise, SEC Nigeria, and their partners aim to cultivate a generation of African digital leaders who can strike a balance between innovation and effective regulation.