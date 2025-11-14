The abductors of six directors of the Federal Ministry of Defence have demanded N150 million to secure their release, deepening anxiety among relatives and colleagues.

A family member of one of the victims, quoted in Vanguard, said the demand had worsened the distress already caused by the abduction.

“We are still in shock over the whole incident. To worsen our pain, the kidnappers are demanding N150 million to free all six of them. Where and how can we raise such an outrageous amount? We are appealing to the kidnappers to release our breadwinners unharmed. This is all we can say,” the relative said.

The officials were kidnapped on Monday along the Kabba-Lokoja highway in Kogi State while travelling from Lagos to Abuja for a directorate-level promotion examination.

The incident followed growing concerns over rising insecurity on major roads despite military claims of steady progress in operations.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Association of Senior Staff of the Federal Ministry of Defence condemned the abduction and assured members that steps were being taken to resolve the situation.

According to the statement signed by the association’s president, Shehu Mohammed, and secretary general, Joshua Apebo, “The ministry has mobilised security operatives and urgent efforts are underway to secure the safe release of our members.”

The association identified the abducted directors as Ngozi Ibeziakor, Emeribe, Helen Ezeakor, Ladoye, J Onwuzurike and Catherine Essien. All six are staff of Command Day Secondary School in Ojo, Lagos.

The ransom demand adds a new layer to the case and strengthens public scrutiny of the government’s handling of insecurity, which continues to disrupt travel and threaten public safety.