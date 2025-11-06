Red-hot Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu has been voted the Trendyol Super Lig’s Most Valuable Player for October, capping off a blistering run of form in Trabzonspor that has reignited conversations about his long-awaited Super Eagles return.

The towering forward was unveiled as the winner following a round of fan voting on SüperOnBir, the official interactive platform of the Turkish topflight that allows supporters to determine weekly, monthly, and seasonal honours.

The project has become one of the league’s most influential digital fan-engagement channels, ensuring that performances resonate well beyond the pitch.

Announcing the award on social media, the league organisers stated:

“The most voted name of October has been revealed! Paul Onuachu became the MVP of the Month with the votes given by fans on SüperOnBir.”

The Monthly MVP accolade is determined by votes from the Monthly Best Eleven, which are collated from players who make the Weekly Best Elevens throughout the month. The Turkish Football Federation and KONAMI gather and verify all votes before winners are announced, adding further legitimacy to the honour.

The voting programme will span the 2025–26 season, culminating in the highly anticipated Team and Player of the Season reveal.

Onuachu posted two goals and one assist in three Super Lig matches in October, edging out a strong pool of nominees to claim the monthly distinction.

Compatriot Victor Osimhen, featured in the Month’s Best Eleven, collected the August edition after scoring twice in three games. Besiktas forward Rafa Silva was honoured in September, meaning the crown returns to Nigeria this month.

At 31, Onuachu is enjoying a renaissance in Turkey. He has now registered seven goals and one assist across 11 league outings this season, adding to his growing reputation by already collecting two Goal of the Month awards in August and September.

That consistency has been welcomed after a difficult spell in England. The Nigerian scored just four times in 25 Premier League appearances for Southampton, a run that left critics questioning his adaptability. But once he moved to Trabzonspor on a six-month loan in the 2023/24 campaign, the narrative shifted dramatically: 15 goals and four assists in 21 games fractured the league’s defensive lines and forced the club to push hard for a permanent deal this summer.

His resurgence continues a decade-long career journey that has seen him flourish across Denmark, Belgium, England, and now Turkey.

With 193 goals and 27 assists in 389 professional appearances, his résumé already includes one of Africa’s most prestigious European honours; the Belgian Golden Shoe he won in January 2021 after smashing home 33 goals for KRC Genk in a single season.

Given this blistering form, many observers believe the recall from Nigeria should not be far away. The Super Eagles are preparing for their 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs later this month, a pivotal pathway toward qualification.

Nigeria face Gabon on 13 November, with the victor set to battle either Cameroon or DR Congo in the next round. A striker in this kind of rhythm; aerially dominant, efficient in the box, and finally brimming with confidence, could be decisive.

Onuachu’s resurgence in Turkey is no longer a silent revival. It’s a statement, and the Trendyol Super Lig’s fans have now cosigned it.