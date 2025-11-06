The Federal Government of Nigeria has said the United States government’s designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) was based on misreading the country’s security realities and progress in tackling terrorism.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the label and accompanying rhetoric from the US government stemmed from a wrong perception of Nigeria’s complex security landscape.

The US recently designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) amid claims of “Christian Genocide” among a section of America’s political commentators. However, the Nigerian government and several other groups have dismissed the claim as erroneous, citing the complexity of Nigeria’s security crisis.

Mr Idris said the Tinubu administration remained committed to ending terrorism and protecting the rights and freedoms of all Nigerians.

“The Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have taken note of the position of the Government of the United States of America on Nigeria over alleged violations of religious freedom,” Mr Idris said.

“Nigeria faces longstanding security challenges that have impacted Christians and Muslims alike, and we mourn every loss of life, knowing that even a single loss of life is one too many.”

Progress

Mr Idris said President Tinubu had demonstrated strong political will to end insecurity since assuming office in May 2023, citing major progress recorded by the armed forces and intelligence agencies.

According to him, security operations across the country had led to the neutralisation of more than 13,500 terrorists and the arrest of over 17,000 suspects now facing interrogation or prosecution for various offences.

“Nigeria’s security agencies have neutralised more than 13,500 terrorists through sustained operations and arrested over 17,000 suspects, who are now undergoing interrogation or prosecution for various offences.”

He added that more than 9,800 victims of abduction, including women and children, had been rescued and reintegrated, while over 124,000 insurgents and their families had surrendered to Nigerian forces, handing over more than 11,000 weapons.

“The menace of terrorism in Nigeria does not exclusively target any religious or ethnic group,” he said. “As in many parts of the world, extremism is mindless, blind to religion, tribe, or class. It is a war against all peace-loving Nigerians and against the unity and progress of our great nation.”

The minister noted that the federal government had increased defence spending, modernised military equipment, and reorganised the command structure through the appointment of new service chiefs to improve coordination and accountability. These reforms, he said, had delivered “real and remarkable” results.

Regional Context

Mr Idris said Nigeria’s security challenge must be viewed within the broader regional context, pointing to instability in the Sahel, the fallout of Libya’s collapse, and the flow of illegal weapons across West Africa.

He said these factors continued to fuel terrorism, banditry, and farmer-herder clashes, particularly in states like Benue and Plateau.

He emphasised that Nigeria had consistently called for stronger collaboration through ECOWAS, the African Union, and partnerships with global allies to stem the tide of terrorism.

The minister added that cooperation with the United States had already yielded concrete results, including the delivery of Super Tucano aircraft and the planned acquisition of AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters for the Nigerian Air Force.

“We call on our American friends and partners to approach the Nigerian situation with an understanding of its complex realities, a vast, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious nation making significant strides in economic reform and bolstering its security architecture,” Mr Idris said.

Accountability

The minister disclosed that the government had intensified the prosecution of terror suspects, including those linked to attacks in Ondo and Benue states.

Two suspected leaders of Ansaru, an al-Qaeda affiliate in Nigeria, had been arrested and were facing trial, while 125 terrorists had so far been convicted.

He said these prosecutions demonstrated the government’s commitment to ensuring justice through due process, adding that Nigeria’s counterterrorism approach combined military force with adherence to the rule of law.

Commitment

Mr Idris reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to the constitutional guarantees of liberty and freedom of religion, noting that both Christians and Muslims held leadership positions within the military and intelligence community.

He said the federal government would continue diplomatic engagement with the US government and other partners to correct what he described as “misjudgment” of the country’s true security situation.

“The country is in capable and steady hands with President Tinubu leading the charge to boost our economy, strengthen our military and intelligence capabilities, and move Nigeria towards greater and shared prosperity,” he said.

The minister urged Nigerians to remain confident in the government’s resolve to eliminate terrorism and safeguard national unity, adding that constructive engagement, not misrepresentation, remained the path to global peace and cooperation.