The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has reaffirmed the South-south region’s central role in Nigeria’s marine and blue economy ambitions.

He stated this in a message on Wednesday by his Special Adviser, Bolaji Akinola, after receiving a delegation from the South-South Development Commission led by its Managing Director, Usoro Akpabio.

Mr Oyetola described the region as crucial to Nigeria’s maritime future, citing its long coastline, strategic ports and abundant aquatic resources.

He said the federal government remained committed to boosting maritime infrastructure in the South-south to support national economic growth.

The Minister noted that ports in Warri, Rivers and Calabar would soon be modernised under the federal government’s port upgrade initiative.

He said the plans include dredging the ports to a minimum depth of 16 metres to attract larger vessels and improve competitiveness in the Gulf of Guinea.

He said deeper channels would attract larger ships, reduce cargo handling costs, increase trade, and strengthen the country’s revenue.

Mr Oyetola added that the ministry was partnering with states to establish new deep-seaports in Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers.

He said these projects would position Nigeria as a regional maritime hub, boosting logistics, industry and employment.

The minister emphasised the region’s importance not only for shipping but also for the growth of marine tourism.

He urged states to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway to expand coastal tourism and drive prosperity.

He noted that strong marine tourism would create jobs, attract visitors and deliver sustainable income for coastal communities.

Mr Oyetola highlighted the Maritime Academy in Oron and the Maritime University in Okerenkoko as proof of the region’s significance.

He stated that both institutions are developing skilled manpower for the country’s growing maritime industry and reaffirmed the government’s efforts to close Nigeria’s fish production gap and reduce the foreign exchange spent on fish imports.

Mr Oyetola noted that the South-south, with rich fishing grounds, would drive self-sufficiency and advance aquaculture.

He urged Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration, stressing its clear plan for the marine and blue economy sector, and noted that the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy provides a framework for sustainable resource use, investment, and job creation.

Earlier, Ms Akpabio praised the minister’s leadership and commitment to reforming the maritime sector.

She stated that the commission was ready to partner with the ministry on blue economy projects throughout the region.

Ms Akpabio noted that developing the sector would deepen regional integration, drive growth and improve livelihoods.

She proposed a joint working committee to coordinate programmes and strengthen collaboration.

The commission’s board members, Chika Chinda, Larry Odey and Tabitha Salah, accompanied Ms Akpabio.

