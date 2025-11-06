Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen was the standout performer on Wednesday night as he scored a hat-trick to lead Galatasaray to a 3-0 away victory over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.

The Super Eagles forward, who scored a brace for Galatasaray in the last Champions League game before Wednesday night, now has six goals in three matches this season.

After a goalless first half in Amsterdam, Osimhen broke the deadlock in the 59th minute with a diving header from Leroy Sané’s delivery.

He doubled Galatasaray’s lead six minutes later from the penalty spot after a VAR review confirmed a handball inside the Ajax box.

His third arrived in the 78th minute, also from the spot, as the home side’s defensive lapses continued.

The win lifted Galatasaray to nine points from four matches, placing them just outside the top eight on goal difference. Ajax remain bottom of their group without a point halfway through the campaign.

Osimhen’s performance maintained his strong start to life in Turkey and reinforced his growing impact on the continental stage.

His six goals make him one of the early leaders in the Champions League scoring chart.

Onyedika impresses as Brugge hold Barcelona

Elsewhere, Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika produced a disciplined display in Belgium as Club Brugge played out a 3-3 draw with Barcelona.

The result kept Brugge in contention for qualification after a spirited showing in the six-goal thriller

Though booked in the 32nd minute, Onyedika was in action for his Belgian club until the 84th minute when he was substituted.

While on the pitch, he was impressive in the midfield and his ability to link defence with attack was key to the Belgian side’s stout display against the Spanish champions.

Lookman active as Atalanta edge Marseille

In France, Ademola Lookman was lively as Atalanta claimed a 1-0 away win over Marseille.

The forward was involved in several attacking moves and played a key role in stretching the French defence.

Lookman also had a goal chalked off for offside.

Unfortunately, the night ended on a controversial note as the Super Eagles star had a spat with his coach as he was substituted.

City stay perfect, Chelsea held

At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City continued their dominant form with a 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund. Phil Foden scored twice as City moved to fourth spot on the log with 10 points from four matches.

Unlike other English teams, Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Qarabag FK in Azerbaijan.

Other results

Bayer Leverkusen edged Benfica 1-0 in Lisbon to strengthen their push for the knockout rounds, while Newcastle United beat Athletic Club 2-0 at St. James’ Park.

Inter Milan defeated Kairat Almaty 2-1, and Villarreal fell 1-0 to Pafos FC in Cyprus.

Osimhen’s hat-trick in Amsterdam highlighted a productive night for Nigerian players across Europe, with Onyedika and Lookman also contributing to solid results for their clubs ahead of the World Cup playoff game against Gabon.