Nigerian midfield ace, Alex Iwobi, has etched his name into the record books, becoming the joint-highest Nigerian appearance maker in Premier League history. The Super Eagles midfielder matched Shola Ameobi’s long-standing record of 298 matches when he started for Fulham against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Friday night.

This milestone came just two days after Fulham celebrated Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day anniversary with a vibrant gathering at their Motspur Park training ground. Players and staff marked the occasion on Friday with Nigerian-themed decorations, music from artists such as P-Square, Tekno and Fido, and bright green jerseys.

Fulham’s official X account posted on Tuesday: “Staff and players celebrated Nigerian Independence Day at Motspur Park this afternoon.”

A Journey of consistency and adaptability

Iwobi began his Premier League journey at Arsenal, before spells at Everton and now Fulham, steadily building a reputation as one of Nigeria’s most durable and adaptable players in England’s top flight.

His feat draws him level with Newcastle United legend Shola Ameobi, who amassed his 298 appearances over a 14-year career with the Magpies and a brief stint at Crystal Palace.

The 28-year-old is now the only active Nigerian still in the race for the all-time appearance record. With Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho leaving the Premier League before the 2025/26 season, Iwobi stands alone with the opportunity to move clear at the top when he next appears for the Cottagers.

The Nigerian Premier League greats

Behind Iwobi and Ameobi on the all-time list is the legendary Nwankwo Kanu with 273 appearances for Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth. Prolific striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni sits fourth with 252 matches, including games in Everton colours, while John Obi Mikel, a two-time Premier League champion and Champions League winner with Chelsea, rounds out the top five with 249 appearances.

A Testament to longevity and impact

Iwobi’s evolution from a creative winger at Arsenal to a more complete, hard-working midfielder at Fulham under Marco Silva highlights his versatility and endurance in one of the world’s most demanding leagues.

Now level with Ameobi, he has the chance to stand alone as Nigeria’s most-capped Premier League player with his very next appearance; a landmark moment for a player whose quiet consistency has turned into a legacy.