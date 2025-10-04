Nigeria Super Falcons forward, Ifeoma Onumonu, has announced her retirement from football, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable 22-year journey that spanned the heights of club and international success.

In a heartfelt statement posted on her social media pages early Saturday morning, the 31-year-old striker expressed gratitude as she “bid farewell” to her playing career.

“It is with a heart full of gratitude that I bid farewell to my playing career on the pitch,” she wrote. “Although my time as a player has come to an end, my love and devotion for this game will never waver.”

Onumonu traced her footballing beginnings back to when she was eight, playing for a youth team called “The Magic” at local AYSO fields in the United States. She recalled how her earliest memories of the game were filled with joy rather than results.

“All I wanted to do was run as fast as I could and score. I didn’t much care about winning or losing; I just loved playing,” she said.

A decorated Club career

Over the years, Onumonu blossomed into one of the most consistent performers in the NWSL. She lifted the NWSL Championship trophy during her time in the United States, becoming one of the few Nigerian internationals to win the prestigious title. Renowned for her movement, selflessness, and composure, she developed a reputation as a big-game player and a reliable teammate.

From her early days at Portland Thorns to stints with Boston Breakers, Reign FC, and most notably NJ/NY Gotham FC, Onumonu played in top-flight American football. Her NWSL Championship triumph remains one of the crowning moments of her club career.

Super Falcons Icon

Onumonu’s impact with Nigeria’s Super Falcons was equally historic. She represented the nation at the Olympics, featured at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and helped Nigeria to a record-extending 10th Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) title.

Her leadership, professionalism, and experience were pivotal as the Falcons continued their reign as Africa’s most successful women’s football team.

Reflecting on her journey, she wrote: “I had the profound pleasure of lifting an NWSL championship trophy, representing Nigeria at the Olympics and a World Cup, and helping to lift the African Cup of Nations trophy with the Super Falcons for a historic 10th time.”

A new Chapter

While Onumonu is stepping away from the pitch, she made it clear this is “not a goodbye to football but a new beginning.” She announced her excitement to “explore opportunities off the pitch, using the skills and lessons learned from my time on it.”

She also took time to thank those who have been part of her journey: “Thank you to all the staff, teammates, coaches, doctors, fans, and my incredible friends and family for your unwavering support through the years.”

With her retirement, Nigerian football loses one of its most experienced and versatile forwards of the modern era. Yet Onumonu’s legacy, both as an NWSL champion and a Super Falcons stalwart, remains an inspiration for young players dreaming of combining club and international success.

Her career embodies the values of perseverance, adaptability, and excellence that have defined the Super Falcons for decades.