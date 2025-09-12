Nigerian star striker Asisat Oshoala began her Saudi Women’s Premier League campaign on a bright note, finding the net as Al-Hilal secured a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Al-Qadsiah on Friday.

Oshoala, who recently joined Al-Hilal after her stint in the United States with Bay FC , opened her account in the 62nd minute from the penalty spot, restoring her side’s advantage in a thrilling encounter at the start of the new season.

Al-Hilal had earlier raced into a two-goal lead before Al-Qadsiah hit back through L. Le Garrec in the 44th minute, before Adriana leveled the scoreline shortly after the restart.

With pressure mounting, Oshoala kept her composure from the spot to make it 3-2, and Portuguese forward Jessica Silva extended Al-Hilal’s lead in the 74th minute.

Al-Qadsiah refused to bow, as veteran midfielder D. Marozsán converted a stoppage-time penalty to set up a tense finish, but Al-Hilal held on for all three points.

The victory places Al-Hilal second on the early league table, level on three points with leaders Al-Ahli, who top the standings on goal difference after their 5-2 win in their own opener.

Oshoala’s debut strike adds to her longtime reputation as one of Africa’s most prolific forwards and underlines her potential impact in Saudi Arabia.

The six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year is expected to play a crucial role in Al-Hilal’s title ambitions this season.

Al-Hilal will now look to build on their winning start as they continue their pursuit of silverware in the expanding Saudi Women’s Premier League.