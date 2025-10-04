Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets closed their WAFU B U-17 Championship campaign with a professional 2-0 win over Burkina Faso in Friday’s third-place play-off in Yamoussoukro.

Yet, the victory felt like a consolation prize after another failed qualification bid for the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

Yusuf shines in first start

Coach Manu Garba handed Ahmed Yusuf his first start of the tournament and the young forward seized the moment, drilling home a low strike just five minutes into the second half to break the deadlock after Nigeria had wasted several first-half chances.

Substitute Famous Umole made the points safe in the 77th minute, latching onto a precise Paul Ugwu through-ball to slot past the Burkinabe goalkeeper and seal the result.

Yusuf’s performance, named Player of the Match, offered a tantalising glimpse of what might have been had he been trusted earlier in the campaign.

Bronze again, AFCON missed again

The result means Nigeria return home with bronze for the second consecutive year, scant consolation for the record five-time U-17 world champions, who will once again be absent when Africa’s elite gather for next year’s U-17 AFCON.

It’s a bitter pill for a proud football nation whose youth teams once dominated the world stage, having won the prestigious U-17 World Cup a record 5 times.

A Campaign of highs and lows

The tournament had started brightly for Garba’s boys. They dismantled Benin 4-1 in their opening match and played a goalless draw with Burkina Faso in the group stage. With just three teams in Group B, that was enough to top the group and set up a semi-final clash against arch-rivals Ghana.

READ ALSO: NFF recycles Manu Garba again as Golden Eaglets Coach

But the Ghanaians ruthlessly exposed Nigeria’s defensive fragility, punishing errors to claim a 2-0 victory and deny the Eaglets their AFCON ticket. Burkina Faso also fell in their semi-final to hosts Ivory Coast, leaving both sides to battle for third place on Friday.

What it means

For Nigeria, the bronze medal is a sobering reminder rather than a triumph. This is now back-to-back failures to qualify for the U-17 AFCON, extending a worrying trend for Nigerian youth football.

A nation that has produced five FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning teams is asking hard questions about its talent pipeline, preparation and development strategy. The conveyor belt that once seemed unstoppable now looks to be stalling at the continental stage.

If the Golden Eaglets are to reclaim their place as Africa’s standard-bearers, systemic changes may be needed, because Nigeria’s youth legacy is on the line.