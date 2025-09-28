The Nigeria Premier Football League Matchday 6 produced drama across the country, as Nasarawa United moved to the top, Enyimba dropped points in Lagos, and Shooting Stars stunned Warri Wolves with a late comeback.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United again showed why they are early pacesetters, defeating Katsina United 2-0. Last season’s league top scorer, Anas Yusuf, opened the scoring just before the break in the 45th minute, and Abubakar Abdullahi doubled the advantage midway through the second half, sealing a fourth win of the campaign for the Solid Miners.

Enyimba’s trip to Ikorodu City proved difficult, as the Aba giants were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw. They struck first when the home side conceded an own goal in the 12th minute, but Joseph Arumala levelled five minutes later, and Ikorodu held firm to deny the People’s Elephant maximum points.

In Warri, Shooting Stars produced the comeback of the round. The Oluyole Warriors trailed to Igbunu Evwierhurhoma’s strike in the 52nd minute, but they roared back with two late goals. Qamar Adegoke equalised in the 84th minute before Adams Mustapha struck two minutes later to hand the Ibadan side a dramatic 2-1 victory.

It was another tense evening in Bauchi where Wikki Tourists and Rangers International shared the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw. Klinshak Longbak gave Wikki an early lead, and though Godwin Obaje equalised on the half-hour mark, Jonathan Mairiga restored the advantage shortly after the restart.

Obaje, however, was not done, scoring his second of the game in the 78th minute to rescue a point for the Flying Antelopes.

Elsewhere, Barau FC recorded an impressive away win against fellow newcomers Kun Khalifat with a 3-1 scoreline. The hosts had started brightly with Ebuka Nwokorie opening the scoring in the 14th minute, but Barau responded almost immediately through Yahaya Ibrahim. Hillary Ekawu put them in front in the 65th minute, and Ibrahim added his second late on to complete the victory.

By the end of Matchday 6, Nasarawa United are top of the standings, having amassed 13 points, with Enyimba close behind with 12 points. Shooting Stars climbed into the top half after their heroics in Warri, while Kun Khalifat were left rooted to the bottom as their search for stability in the top flight continues.