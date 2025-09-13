Lecturers in Nigerian polytechnics and colleges of agriculture and health technology now have five years from their dates of employment to obtain a master’s degree or have their appointments converted into a non-teaching role.

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) communicated this reform to the heads of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in a letter dated 10 September.

“This directive takes immediate effect,” reads the letter, signed by the board’s Executive Secretary, Idris Bugaje, a professor.

NBTE spokesperson, Fatima Abubakar, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

The board said it approved the moratorium after observing that many academic staff in Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions employed with bachelor’s degrees and Higher National Diplomas (HND) have failed to acquire higher academic qualifications.

Affected institutions include polytechnics, Colleges of Agriculture, Colleges of Health Sciences and Technology, and Colleges of Nursing and Midwifery.

“Consequently, any academic staff who fails to acquire a master’s degree after five years of employment shall be converted from academic staff to non-teaching staff,” it said.

Why directive may be problematic – Expert

However, Yomi Fawehinmi, an education expert, said the directive may be problematic as it did not address critical issues that could determine its success or failure.

He expressed worry that arbitrary changes in such rules and directives could be a source of industrial strife with workers, as the directives may violate the conditions of service for which they were employed.

He noted that the initiative could bolster education quality, teacher improvement, and increase capacity.

“However, who is going to fund that training?” he wondered, noting that it may be possible in universities, as affected individuals can obtain a higher degree in the same environment without having to pay for it.

It is not the same for TVET institutions as they do not award such higher degrees, he said.

“If I am a lecturer in Yabatech, and you ask me to go and get a master’s within five years, I have to go to UNILAG, or LASU, who is going to pay for that? So, there is a liability that has not been addressed,” he added.

Mr Fawehinmi suggested a ‘carrot and stick’ approach where the board, instead of threatening to convert their employment, should instead stipulate rewards for academic advancement.

“The carrot should be, ‘go to the closest school near you, you’ll get a 50 per cent debate, or there is a loan, or there is something that will induce you. The carrot could also be, if you do that, you’ll be promoted immediately to the next level,” he explained.

“Then the stick is that, if you don’t do that, then maybe you will not be promoted, you will not be considered for Head of Department (HOD). You can put all those administrative restrictions.”