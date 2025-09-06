The Super Eagles picked up their second victory of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after edging Rwanda 1–0 on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

In a tense encounter, Eric Chelle’s men struggled to break down a compact Rwandan defence in the first half, with star striker Victor Osimhen forced off injured in the 35th minute and replaced by Cyriel Dessers.

The breakthrough came in the 51st minute when Ola Aina’s low drive was parried into the path of substitute Tolu Arokodare, who bundled the ball over the line to send the Uyo crowd into raptures.

Chelle made several bold calls on the night, leaving captain William Troost-Ekong on the bench from the start, while Wilfred Ndidi led the team.

Arokodare and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru came on in the second half to inject creativity, but Nigeria’s profligacy in front of goal meant they could not double their advantage.

Rwanda, who defended deeply for most of the game, failed to trouble Stanley Nwabali in goal despite a late push.

The hard-fought win moves Nigeria up to third place in Group C with 10 points from seven matches, keeping their slim hopes alive for a place at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The Super Eagles will now travel to face table toppers South Africa on Tuesday, knowing another victory could push them further up the standings.

It is not clear the extent of Osimhen’s injury and if he will be ready for the must-win clash against Bafana Bafana.