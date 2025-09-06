The Kano State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has expelled the House of Representatives member for the Kiru/Bebeji constituency, Abdulmumin Jibrin, from the party.

The NNPP leadership in Kano accused Mr Jibrin of anti-party activities and failure to meet his financial obligations to the party.

The NNPP’s chairperson in Kano, Hashim Dungurawa, announced the sanctions at a press conference, on Saturday.

He said the decision followed the lawmaker’s recent media appearance for discussions against the party and its leadership.

Mr Jibrin is a close ally of former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who was the 2023 presidential candidate of the party.

The lawmaker reportedly indicated interest to dump the NNPP, after meeting with President Bola Tinubu twice recently.

At various media appearances, Mr Jibrin said he is old enough to decide what is best for himself. He also said he has used his resources to promote the Kwankwasiyya movement, just as it helped him to return to the National Assembly in 2023.

“Even the party (NNPP) itself said it is open to negotiations with other parties, so it is not necessary that I follow the direction of the party.

“Even if I am not together with Kwankwaso, I will never insult him, just the way I have never insulted Ganduje even when we parted ways.

“I have never requested for any contract even though I contributed to the success of NNPP in Kano State. Kwankwasiyya has stood for me, but I have also stood for it.

“Nothing is impossible. I can remain in NNPP, I can go back to APC, I can join ADC or PDP or even PRP. I can go to wherever I like. Any time I decide, I will make my position known,” Daily Trust quoted Mr Jibrin saying.

Expulsion

At the press conference, Mr Dungurawa said Mr Jibrin was a weak politician before he clinched the platform of the NNPP and won the 2023 election.

“If he was truly strong politically, he would have won his election under the APC, but he failed. It was when he joined NNPP through Kwankwasiyya that he became a House of Reps member. Now he is deceiving himself thinking he is strong,” Mr Dungurawa said.

Mr Dungurawa said Mr Jibrin’s recent media engagements exposed his plan to leave the NNPP and shift his loyalty from Mr Kwankwaso.

“Instead of dialogue, he went further to work against our interest, openly declaring loyalty outside the party. That is why we expelled him. He has no value to add,” Mr Dungurawa said.

The NNPP also accuse the lawmaker of defaulting in the payment of party dues.

“We will drag him to court to recover what he owes the party. It is a constitutional requirement for every member to pay dues, but he has consistently failed to do so,” Mr Dungurawa said.