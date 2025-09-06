The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has disclosed that he has fallen ill and will be cancelling some of his scheduled engagements within and outside the country.

Mr Obi made this known in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, explaining that he began feeling unwell during an engagement in Enugu State earlier this week.

“Earlier in Enugu, I was not feeling well. I visited the hospital where the doctor gave me some medication and advised me to take a day or two days rest. In obedience to the doctor’s advice, I will not be able to meet up with all my scheduled engagements within and outside the country this weekend,” Peter Obi wrote.

The former Anambra State governor apologised for the disruption this may cause, while expressing gratitude for the understanding of his supporters and associates.

Before the health scare, Mr Obi had participated in an event in Enugu and later visited the Good Hope Specialist Hospital in Isulo, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State. The hospital is being acquired by the Aguata Diocese of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

During the visit, he announced a ₦10 million donation to support the diocese in revitalising the hospital into a comprehensive health complex that will include a School of Nursing, Midwifery, and Health Technology.

From Isulo, Mr Obi travelled to Owerri, Imo State, where he attended a dinner organised by lawyer Nnaemeka Maduagwu in honour of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Reacting to the news of Peter Obi’s illness, a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, expressed sympathy and wished him a speedy recovery.

“I read with sadness Peter Obi’s post about his ill health. My thoughts are with him. While nobody is perfect, Mr Obi has nevertheless provided invaluable political opposition to Nigeria. He has enriched and deepened our democracy and his existence on our political landscape has some positive effect on the polity.

“It is certainly reassuring to read that he has consulted a medical professional and has been well advised on a path to recovery. May God preserve Peter Obi’s life and keep him in good health so that he can continue rendering service to our nation,” Mr Omokri wrote on Facebook.

Since losing the 2023 presidential election to Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Obi has maintained a busy public schedule, often attending political, business, and faith-based events at home and abroad.

He has also been vocal on national issues, particularly the state of the economy, rising insecurity, and the need for improved governance.

His political profile has remained prominent, with many of his supporters urging him to remain active on the national stage as Nigeria heads toward the 2027 general election.