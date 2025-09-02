Kabiru Marafa, the Zamfara State Coordinator of Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Organisation in the 2023 presidential election, has vowed to mobilise against President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 polls.

Mr Marafa, a former senator who represented Zamfara Central Senatorial District between 2011 and 2019, said he would ensure that the president loses in the state with at least one million votes compared to what he secured in the last election.

The former senator stated this when he appeared on “Politics Today” a programme on Channels Television, on Monday.

“Whether Mr President will win or not , I want to assure you something today, I am going to deduct one million votes out of Mr President votes that we voted in 2023. Mark my words. I am going to do it, I am going to work for it and by the special grace of God, I am going to win that. Whatever I am, 2027 is going to determine,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Mr Marafa resigned his membership of the APC on Friday in protest against alleged injustice, mistrust and marginalisation of Zamfara State and its people by the ruling party and the federal government.

His supporters across the state also withdrew their support for the APC. However, they did not disclose which party they plan to join.

Mr Marafa, a two-term senator and former factional leader of Zamfara APC, lost his attempt to return to the Senate in the 2023 elections.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, is a former Zamfara governor. The minister has since fallen out with Mr Marafa.

Alleged sentiment

The former lawmaker also claimed that the same sentiment that cost the APC victory in Zamfara in 2023 is already re-emerging and could work against President Tinubu in 2027.

“All people, anybody that you can call substance in Zamfara State, we are on one side. And Dauda (Zamfara governor) who has never been in politics except in 2023 was able to secure victory against all of us – former governors, how many senators, how many members of House of Representatives and this is the type of sentiment that people canvassed that time. Who is Dauda? Dauda cannot do anything.

“The only election we were able to win was that of Mr President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria courtesy of the message we took to the people that Mr President promised that he was going to change the reward system of the APC. The people of North-west in particular are not going to forget the selective thing that Mr President has done.”