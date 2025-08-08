Hours after the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) announced plans to blacklist Fuji music legend, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam 1, the agency has now called for his prosecution.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that NCAA’s Director of Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, stated during an event in Abuja that Kwam 1 was not above the law and would be held accountable for allegedly breaching aviation regulations and disrupting airline operations.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Obiageli Orah, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) alleged that the 68-year-old musician committed the offence while boarding a ValueJet Airlines morning flight (Flight VK 201) to Lagos.

The incident sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians.

Petition

However, on Thursday night, the NCAA, through a statement issued by Mr Achimugu, disclosed that it has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

The NCAA urged the AGF and the IGP to launch a thorough investigation into the incident involving Kwam 1 and domestic carrier ValueJet.

The statement partly read: “According to preliminary reports, during a scheduled ValueJet flight VK201, K1 De Ultimate was allegedly involved in actions that violate the Nigerian Civil Aviation regulations. While full details of the incident are still being compiled, the NCAA has emphasised the importance of upholding aviation safety standards and ensuring accountability, regardless of the parties involved.

“In a letter addressed to both the Attorney-General and the Inspector-General of Police, the NCAA called for a comprehensive criminal investigation and the initiation of appropriate prosecution in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 supra and all other applicable laws.”

No-Fly List

The agency added that the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Captain Chris Najomo, has issued an advisory to the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), urging them to immediately consider placing Kwam 1 on a no-fly list for all commercial flights, pending the outcome of official investigations.

According to the NCAA, the advisory aligns with international aviation standards, which place a premium on the safety of passengers, crew, and overall airline operations.

“The NCAA reiterates its commitment to ensuring that no individual, regardless of their status or public image, undermines the integrity of our aviation industry, as passengers are held to the same standards of behaviour and compliance within Nigeria’s airspace.

“Further updates will be provided as investigations progress”, the statement added.

Backstory

The call for prosecution followed the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo’s condemnation of the musician’s actions as “unacceptable”. It stressed the need for him and others involved to face appropriate sanctions.

This newspaper earlier reported that Mr Keyamo described the altercation as “a temporary loss of sanity and control on both sides”. It warned that such conduct could easily have resulted in a tragic incident.

The minister said video footage showed the 68-year-old musician repeatedly obstructing a commercial aircraft from taxiing to the runway.

He also faulted the aircraft’s captain and pilot for proceeding to taxi without confirming that the tarmac was clear.

Meanwhile, this newspaper earlier reported that the NCAA, the country’s primary civil aviation regulator, suspended two ValueJet pilots in response to the incident.

NCAA said the pilots violated established safety protocols at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The affected pilots were Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and First Officer Ivan Oloba.