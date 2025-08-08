Aruna Quadri’s long-awaited return to the global stage ended in a painful lesson on Thursday as Sweden’s Truls Moregard ruthlessly dismantled the Nigerian ace in straight sets at the 2025 WTT Yokohama.

The fifth seed took just 18 minutes to breeze past Africa’s table tennis king 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-4) in the men’s singles Round of 32 at the BUNTAI Infinity Arena, booking his place in the last 16 with icy efficiency.

Aruna came into Yokohama riding the high of reclaiming his crown as Africa’s top-ranked player, eager to improve on his Round of 32 exit at July’s United States Grand Smash. But the Nigerian talisman, renowned for his explosive forehands and ferocious rallies, couldn’t find his stride against a razor-sharp Moregard, who seized control from the opening serve and refused to loosen his grip.

For the 23-year-old Swede, the timing could not have been sweeter. With Europe Smash Sweden 2025 headed to his home city of Malmö next week, Moregard needed momentum, and he found it here; defusing Aruna’s power game with relentless footwork, laser-precise shot placement, and an unshakable game plan.

A two-time WTT Champions semifinalist, Moregard won 33 total points, including 18 on serve and 15 on return. At one stage, he led by seven points and strung together a run of five consecutive points, smothering any hope of a Nigerian fightback.

Aruna’s best chances came early. He pushed Moregard to 11-9 in both opening games, but each time faltered at the defining moments, failing to convert crucial points that might have turned the tide.

By the third game, Moregard had broken the contest wide open, storming to a 10-3 lead before sealing it 11-4 in a display that felt more like a statement than a win.

The Swede’s reward is a Round of 16 clash with home favourite Sora Matsushima, who earlier mounted an inspired comeback to stun Lee Sang Su in a five-game epic (16-18, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-7).

For Aruna, the exit yields 15 ranking points and $4,500, but more importantly, a reality check before the final stretch of the 2025 season.

Despite the setback, the Nigerian remains one of the sport’s most feared names on the WTT circuit and will be desperate to reassert his dominance in upcoming competitions.

The WTT Yokohama, boasting a $500,000 prize pool and offering 1,000 ranking points plus $40,000 to the eventual champion, continues to draw the sport’s elite in a fierce scramble for year-end glory.