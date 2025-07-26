As Nigeria’s Super Falcons prepare to take on hosts Morocco in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), former presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has sent a powerful message of encouragement to the team, hailing them as national icons and urging them to bring home the coveted trophy.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on his social media pages ahead of the much-anticipated final in Rabat, Mr Obi praised the team’s courage, excellence, and resilience throughout the tournament, describing the players as more than just athletes.

“To Our Fearless Super Falcons,

You have carried the hopes, dreams, and pride of an entire nation with extraordinary courage and excellence throughout the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

You are more than just a football team – you are the pride of Africa and the heartbeat of Nigeria. You represent the spirit of resilience, unity, and what it truly means to never back down.

As you step onto the pitch tonight in Morocco, know that you are not alone. You carry with you the dreams of millions, the strength of a people, and the indomitable Naija spirit.

We stand with you – united, unwavering, and proud.

Go forth and conquer, Super Falcons.

Bring the trophy home!”

The Super Falcons, nine-time champions of Africa, are aiming for a historic 10th WAFCON title in what promises to be a fierce encounter against a Moroccan side backed by a passionate home crowd.

Nigeria’s path to the final has been anything but easy, overcoming strong sides like Zambia and South Africa en route to tonight’s showdown.

Led by captain Rasheedat Ajibade and bolstered by match-winners like Michelle Alozie and Chiamaka Nnadozie, the Falcons have shown grit and championship quality under pressure.

Their 2-1 semi-final win over South Africa was sealed by a dramatic late goal from Alozie, underlining their never-say-die attitude.

As kickoff approaches, Mr Obi’s message has struck a chord with many Nigerians, reminding the team—and the country—of the symbolic weight this match carries.

With a record-extending title on the line and the dreams of millions resting on their shoulders, the Super Falcons are set for what could be a historic night at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah.