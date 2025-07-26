The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has officially unveiled a 17-man provisional roster for the senior men’s national team, D’Tigers, ahead of the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket tournament, set to take place in Luanda, Angola from August 12 to 24.

Leading the cast is Houston Rockets’ new signing Josh Okogie, who marks a long-awaited return to the national team fold. Okogie, 26, last suited up for Nigeria at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

His reappearance on the roster signals both renewed commitment and optimism for a D’Tigers side looking to reclaim continental supremacy.

Continental Champions assemble

Also earning a deserved recall is Caleb Agada, fresh off a championship-winning season in the 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) with Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya. The high-energy guard is among several seasoned names on the roster, which also includes Mike Nuga, Ike Nwamu, and Talib Zanna.

From Nigeria’s own Rivers Hoopers, who made waves during this year’s BAL campaign, Peter Olisemeka and Devine Eke have both been included after standout performances with the Port Harcourt-based side and Senegal’s ASCVD, respectively.

Also on the list: Kareem Joseph, Wesley Iwundu, Ugochukwu Simon, Stanley Okoye, Folabomi Fayemi, Emmanuel Omogbo, Christian Mekowulu, Martins Igbanu, Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, and Jekiri Tonye.

Notably missing is Chimezie Metu, a key figure in recent years, who is currently recovering from a long-term injury and remains unavailable for selection.

Road to Redemption

This tournament represents a fresh start for the 2015 AfroBasket champions, who last played together during the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Lagos (August 2023); a campaign that ended in disappointment as D’Tigers failed to book a place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The team will begin camp next week, with head coach Mohammed Abdulrahman expected to trim the squad to the final 12-man roster in the weeks leading up to Angola.

Drawn into Group B, Nigeria face a tricky group that includes defending champions Tunisia, a rejuvenated Cameroon, and underdogs Madagascar.

13 August – Nigeria vs Madagascar

15 August – Nigeria vs Tunisia

17 August – Nigeria vs Cameroon

The knockout rounds tip off on 18 August, with the final slated for 24 August at the Pavilhão Multiusos de Luanda.

With new energy, old fire, and a deep pool of athleticism, D’Tigers have the pieces; and the pedigree, to reignite their AfroBasket legacy.

The next few weeks will determine whether Nigeria can rediscover the formula that made them continental kings a decade ago.