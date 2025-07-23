In a clash laced with history, grit, and raw emotion, defending champions South Africa fell 2–1 to Nigeria in Tuesday’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semi-final in Casablanca; a game settled by a dramatic stoppage-time moment from Michelle Alozie.

After being undone by a first-half penalty and then clawing their way back into the tie, Banyana Banyana appeared poised to drag the match into extra time. But just as the pendulum seemed to steady, Alozie’s lofted cross-cum-shot skipped past everyone, goalkeeper Andile Dlamini included; and broke South African hearts.

Ellis rejects conservative claims

In the aftermath of the loss, Desiree Ellis, head coach of South Africa, dismissed suggestions that her team deliberately aimed to stretch the contest into penalties.

The Banyana coach insisted that the game plan was never to survive until the shootout but to seize it in regulation time.

“I think we didn’t take our chances – we had a quite a few as well. Jermaine (Seoposenwe) was in on goal, Hilda (Magaia) was in on goal, Nox (Noxolo Cesane) was also in on goal before they even scored their second goal.

“I thought we didn’t look like a team that went 120 minutes (against Senegal). We went toe-to-toe (with Nigeria), we gave as good as they gave, but unfortunately, they got the two goals, and that’s what it’s about,” Ellis was quoted on SAFA.net

Nigeria strikes first, South Africa responds, then falters

The Super Falcons drew first blood just before halftime when captain Rasheedat Ajibade converted confidently from the spot after a foul inside the box. South Africa, however, responded with calm resolve in the second half.

A moment of clumsiness from the most experienced Nigerian defender in the team, Osinachi Ohale, who pulled down Hildah Magaia, gave South Africa a penalty of their own. With a cold take, Linda Motlhalo made no mistake from 12 yards, levelling the tie at 1–1 in the 60th minute.

With both sides chasing the lead and tensions rising, extra time was inevitable until Alozie’s hopeful delivery turned decisive.

End of the road for the reigning Queens

The loss ends South Africa’s title defence and stops a streak of psychological dominance over Nigeria. Banyana Banyana had famously beaten Nigeria during the group stage of the 2022 WAFCON and were the first side to breach the Super Falcons’ defence at the 2024 edition.

This semi-final exit also marks the end of another chapter for Ellis, who has now led South Africa through five WAFCON tournaments, including their historic title run in 2022.

Despite the heartbreak, the legacy of Banyana Banyana under her guidance remains intact, but Nigeria, once again, proved why they remain the immovable gold standard in African women’s football.