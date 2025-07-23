Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State said that his state is committed to the emergence of a truly federal system and structure that is genuinely just, equitable, responsive, and dedicated to the development of not just the Niger Delta region but all parts of the federation.

Governor Diri stated this on Saturday in Yenagoa at a public hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Punch newspaper reported.

The state hosted the South-south zonal consultations on the constitutional amendment exercise that featured leaders from Bayelsa, Edo, and Delta States.

Addressing leaders of the three states and the federal lawmakers, Mr Diri emphasised the need to correct “historical injustices related to the inequitable allocation of resources, alongside the glaring disparities in the creation and distribution of local government areas,” in the country.

Governors Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Monday Okpebholo of Edo States were represented at the event.

Resource control, creation of new LGs

At the event, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo, presented Bayelsa’s position and called for the creation of 25 new local government areas in the state.

The oil-rich Bayelsa currently has eight local government areas. If the request for 25 more is granted, the number will increase to 33.

Justifying his demands, Mr Dambo, SAN, said the current eight local governments in the state are overstretched, with some comprising more than 150 communities.

Mr Dambo also advocated for electoral system reforms to boost the credibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission and judicial reforms to enhance justice delivery.

Additionally, he called for a restructured federation built on the principle of fiscal federalism and proposed that federating units should have complete control over natural resources within their boundaries and remit 40 per cent of generated revenue to the federal government.

“State police will strengthen the capacity of states to fight crime and provide adequate security,” the commissioner told the gathering.

INC demands the creation of two new Ijaw states

At the public hearing, the Ijaw National Congress had called for the creation of two additional Ijaw states.

Benjamin Okaba, the international president of the group, said the proposed states should be carved out from Edo, Delta, Ondo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom, PREMIUM TIMES reported on Saturday.

Mr Okaba proposed that the two states, Toru-Ebe and Oil Rivers states, be carved out of Edo, Delta, Ondo, as well as Rivers and Akwa Ibom, respectively.

“We reaffirm our demand for the creation of two additional homogeneous Ijaw states: Toru-Ebe, comprising Ijaws in Delta, Edo, and Ondo, and Oil Rivers State, made up of Ijaws in Rivers and Akwa-Ibom.”

He, however, differed with the Bayelsa State Government on the number of additional local government areas that should be created for the state.

While Mr Okaba demanded the creation of 33 additional local governments for the state, to bring the number to 41, the commissioner for justice demanded an additional 25 to bring the number to 33.