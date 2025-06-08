Portugal defeated Spain via penalties on Sunday to lift the 2025 UEFA Nations League trophy.
The match ended 2-2 after 90 minutes, and no goal was scored in the 15 minutes of extra time played.
The penalty shootout ended 5-3 as Portugal converted all their penalties while Alvaro Morata lost Spain’s fourth penalty.
It was a game of superstars, with Portugal led by the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo, while teenage sensation Lamine Yamal starred for Spain.
Earlier in the third-place match, France defeated Germany 2-0 with Kylian Mbappe scoring one and assisting the other.
