Portugal defeated Spain via penalties on Sunday to lift the 2025 UEFA Nations League trophy.

The match ended 2-2 after 90 minutes, and no goal was scored in the 15 minutes of extra time played.

The penalty shootout ended 5-3 as Portugal converted all their penalties while Alvaro Morata lost Spain’s fourth penalty.

It was a game of superstars, with Portugal led by the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo, while teenage sensation Lamine Yamal starred for Spain.

Earlier in the third-place match, France defeated Germany 2-0 with Kylian Mbappe scoring one and assisting the other.

