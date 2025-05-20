Despite securing a third-place finish at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu has pinpointed poor finishing as the most significant reason Nigeria fell short of lifting the trophy.

The seven-time champions were hoping to clinch an eighth U-20 AFCON title, but had to settle for bronze after edging out hosts Egypt 4-1 on penalties in the third-place playoff. The match had ended 1-1 in regulation time.

While Nigeria had already booked their spot at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, Coach Zubairu said the team was determined to end the tournament on a high and gave a frank assessment of their overall display.

“We’ve created chances, but failed to convert”

During his last post-match press conference in Egypt, Zubairu did not shy away from addressing the team’s attacking shortcomings.

“One of our key challenges throughout the tournament has been our lack of clinical finishing,” he said.

“That problem persisted again today. From our very first match until this point, we’ve created chances but failed to convert consistently.”

He added that while the team’s buildup play was commendable, they struggled in front of goals.

“If you look at all our matches, you’ll see that we often start well,” he noted.

“Our transitions from defence to midfield are effective, but once we get to the final third, we become wasteful. We lack sharpness in front of goal.”

Bronze not the target, but still valuable

Although the team had set their sights on the championship, Zubairu acknowledged the importance of finishing among the top three in such a competitive tournament.

“We didn’t come here aiming for the bronze medal, but half a loaf is better than none,” he admitted.

“It was a good match overall. Although we had already qualified for the World Cup, this game still meant a lot to us. It was important to finish strong.”

Be the judge…

When asked to rate the Flying Eagles’ overall performance in Egypt, Zubairu offered a light-hearted response, opting not to assign a rating himself.

“From 1 to 10, maybe you, the journalists, are better placed to do that objectively,” he said with a grin.

Early goals conceded: Not part of the plan

Nigeria’s habit of conceding first in several matches was a notable trend during the tournament. However, Zubairu clarified that this was not by design.

“No coach in the world would deliberately allow his team to concede first as a tactic,” he said firmly.

“Any coach who claims that would be playing with fire. In our case, it wasn’t by design, it was carelessness.”

Mental strength and comeback spirit

Despite the setbacks, Zubairu praised the team’s mental resilience and fighting spirit, especially in games where they had to come from behind.

“When they concede, it seems to ignite something in them,” he observed.

“They come out with intensity and fight back. That is a strong mental quality in this team.”

Nigeria’s journey to the semi-finals included a dramatic penalty shootout victory over defending champions Senegal in the quarter-finals.

However, their hopes of reaching a ninth final were dashed by South Africa in the semi-final.

“We felt we were the better team in the semi-final, so this bronze means a lot,” Zubairu said.

“It’s a statement of our consistency and potential heading into the World Cup.”

Looking ahead to Chile

With the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile drawing closer, Zubairu stressed the need for the team to improve its efficiency in front of goal if they are to compete at the highest level.

“We have a solid structure and some very promising players, but we must be ruthless in front of goal,” he said.

“If we can fix that, we’ll be a force at the World Cup.”

While Nigeria did not achieve their ultimate goal at the U-20 AFCON, the bronze medal finish, combined with lessons learned, provides a solid foundation as the Flying Eagles prepare for the global stage in Chile.

Photo Caption: Zubairu acknowledged the importance of finishing among the top three

