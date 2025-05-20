Human rights lawyer Tope Temokun has requested the Ondo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olukayode Ajulo, to immediately release three protesters detained in connection with a land dispute in Ikoya in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The letter dated 19 May was received by the Attorney General’s office on Monday.

The detainees are Bose Loyinmi-Ogunlowo, Rachael Akinirun, and Orimisan Adelokiki, who were arrested after protesting the state government’s reported renewal of a lease agreement with Okitipupa Oil Palm Company Plc (OOPC). The OOPC is a state government corporation.

The three detained protesters are part of various communities protesting against the company’s continued presence on their ancestral land.

They claimed that OOPC has no legitimate claim to operate on the land without a valid agreement with the community, citing a 1988 Supreme Court ruling affirming that the company must either enter a proper agreement or vacate the land.

In January, the indigenes of Okitipupa, Irele, and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas, under the banner of the Ikale Supreme Civil Right Council (ISCRC) addressed a press conference in Akure.

The group condemned OOPC for exploiting their land for over 70 years without honouring agreements or delivering social benefits.

They described decades of misery despite the company generating billions of naira in revenue.

Mr Adelokiki, who spoke for the group before his incarceration, said their reclamation of the land follows legal advice based on amendments to the Land Use Act empowering landowners to repossess land when tenants breach agreements.

He accused OOPC of failing to meet its obligations while profiting substantially.

“Our forefathers signed an agreement in 1954, releasing about 50,000 hectares of land for oil palm cultivation. But the company has not fulfilled its responsibilities, and operations have ceased for 35 years, leaving our communities deprived of development and basic amenities,” Mr Adelokiki said.

He added that the communities had petitioned relevant authorities, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the alleged misappropriation of N10.7 billion generated by the company between 2021 and 2024.

The group has also set up a transition committee to manage the land and plans to create employment opportunities soon.

Claims dismissed

In response, OOPC Managing Director Taiwo Adewole dismissed the claims as baseless propaganda.

He said the company maintains good relations with legitimate landowners through agreements specific to each host community and has ongoing corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“The company is not in dispute with any of its landowners. Any claim of indebtedness should be brought forward for prompt resolution,” Mr Adewole said.

He urged communities to recognise the longstanding cooperative relationship.

‘Arrest violates rights to freedom of expression’

Mr Temokun described the protest by the association as peaceful.

He explained that the arrest of the leaders of the group was an unconstitutional violation of the protesters’ rights to freedom of expression and assembly under Sections 39 and 40 of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution as amended.

He warned that the state government’s actions risk appearing to side with corporate interests against local communities.

He urged Mr Ajulo, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) to uphold justice and constitutional rights of residents of the state.

He emphasised that how the case is handled will reflect on the administration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to the rule of law.

