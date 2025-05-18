Nigeria’s Flying Eagles secured the bronze medal at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a tense penalty shootout victory over hosts Egypt at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Sunday night.

The match ended 1-1 in regulation time before the Flying Eagles held their nerve to triumph 4-2 in the shootout, marking the fourth time they have finished third in the tournament’s history.

The Egyptians struck early, leading just under three minutes into the game.

A long ball from defender Abdullah Boustenji found Mahmoud Hemida, whose clever flick set up Omar Hassan to power the ball into the top corner, leaving Nigerian goalkeeper Ajia Yakub with no chance.

The early goal sparked a spirited response from the Flying Eagles. Nigerian forwards Clinton Jephta, Precious Benjamin, Sulyman Alabi, and Ezekiel Kpangu pushed forward relentlessly, probing the Egyptian defence.

Nigeria’s persistence paid off shortly after the restart. Right-wing-back Adamu Maigari dispossessed Mohamed Saadoun and quickly found Divine Oliseh, who set up substitute Bidemi Amole to finish confidently and bring the game level.

Despite several opportunities to clinch the win in regulation time — including late chances for Oliseh, Alabi, and substitute Tahir Maigana — Nigeria was denied by Egypt’s in-form goalkeeper Ahmed Waheb. The hosts nearly stole the win in stoppage time when a chaotic goalmouth scramble saw the ball ricochet off a defender, the crossbar, and the upright before going out of play.

In the shootout, Nigeria was clinical. Emmanuel Chukwu, Israel Ayuma, Kparobo Arierhi, and Tahir Maigana converted their penalties. Substitute goalkeeper Rufai Abubakar emerged as the hero, saving two of Egypt’s three spot kicks to seal the victory.

This bronze medal adds to Nigeria’s previous third-place finishes at the tournament in 1995 (as hosts), 2009 (in Rwanda), and 2013 (in Algeria). The Flying Eagles have won the U-20 AFCON seven times and finished in the top three on multiple occasions.

A clash of giants

Heading into the third-place match, Nigeria and Egypt had been tipped as favourites to reach the final but fell short in their semi-final clashes. Egypt lost narrowly to Morocco, while South Africa edged out Nigeria.

The meeting between the two sides reignited memories of their 2005 final clash in Cotonou, where Nigeria triumphed 2-0 courtesy of a brace from the late Isaac Promise. Nigeria also beat Egypt 1-0 in a group stage match two years ago, thanks to Solomon Agbalaka’s first-half header.

Looking Ahead

Nigeria’s strong showing in the tournament has earned them a place at the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, continuing their tradition of producing top young talents.

Head coach Aliyu Zubairu will take positives from the team’s resilience and depth, particularly in the face of injuries, including the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt.

