Barcelona and Inter Milan Wednesday night played an exciting 3-3 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

The match was full of action, goals, and big moments, setting up a thrilling second leg next week in Italy.

Inter got off to a flying start, scoring in just 30 seconds.

A mistake by Barcelona’s defence allowed Denzel Dumfries to cross the ball, and Marcus Thuram flicked it past the goalkeeper to make it 1-0.

About 20 minutes later, Inter scored again. This time Dumfries scored himself, volleying the ball into the net after a corner kick. Barcelona looked in trouble, but they didn’t give up.

Just a few minutes later, 17-year-old Lamine Yamal scored a brilliant solo goal to bring Barcelona back into the game.

He ran past several Inter defenders and shot the ball in off the post. Not only did it help his team, but it also made him the youngest player to score in a Champions League semi-final.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Barcelona kept pushing, and before halftime, Ferran Torres scored to make it 2-2 after good work from Pedri and Raphinha.

READ ALSO: Dembele fires PSG toward Champions League final as Arsenal stumble in first leg tie

In the second half, Inter went ahead again when Dumfries scored his second goal of the night from another corner.

But Barcelona responded quickly. Raphinha hit a powerful shot that was saved but bounced off Inter’s goalkeeper Yann Sommer and into the net for an own goal. The score was 3-3.

Both teams had chances to win. Barcelona hit the crossbar twice, and Inter had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside.

In the end, the match finished level, with everything to play for in the second leg.

Yamal was the star of the night. In his 100th game for Barcelona, he showed amazing skill, creating chances, taking shots, and scoring a beautiful goal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

