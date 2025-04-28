Over two decades of dreams, sweat, and heartache finally culminated in triumph as Remo Stars lifted their maiden Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title on a historic Sunday night on home soil, in Ikenne, Ogun State.

Inside a charged stadium atmosphere, Remo Stars overcame nerves, missed opportunities, and a stubborn Niger Tornadoes side to claim a dramatic 1-0 victory, with super-sub Olamilekan Adedayo emerging the hero, scoring the decisive goal just six minutes from time.

For Coach Daniel Ogunmodede, affectionately known as Ijaball, it was the perfect reward after years of building and heartbreak.

Speaking exclusively to PREMIUM TIMES after the final whistle, the gaffer opened up on the tension, resilience, and the joy of finally reaching the mountaintop.

“The tension was real” — Ogunmodede on nervy night

Reflecting on the emotionally charged evening, Ogunmodede admitted the pressure weighed heavily on everyone, himself included.

“We were tense, yes. We knew the consequences of winning the match. So, the tension got to us, honestly; most importantly, me, myself, and it got to the boys. I must admit that.”

He revealed that although Remo Stars created early chances, the pressure to secure the title visibly affected their composure.

“We got a couple of chances early in the game. And, you know, under pressure, we missed them. It put a lot of pressure on us. We were tense, we wanted to win. There were moments we were supposed to, in our moment of organisation, try to separate the ball. But we were in a haste to go forward, to go forward, and we lost a couple of chances in the first 10 minutes.”

“Resilience like no other” — The belief never wavered

Despite the missed chances and mounting tension, Ogunmodede highlighted what ultimately separated his team from the rest; resilience.

“Like I’ve always told you, I’ve been talking about the resilience of these boys. It’s compared to nothing. We are resilient. My friend, even if it’s 90 minutes in, we know we are going to score. We believe we are going to score.”

The drive to end the title race without dragging it any longer was clear.

“Maybe we just needed to end the league today. We didn’t want to procrastinate again; we’re tired. We just wanted to stop, and we knew this was the final destination. I must salute the boys. Tornadoes gave us a very good fight.”

The coach acknowledged the stubborn resistance of Niger Tornadoes, who set up with a deep defensive block to frustrate Remo Stars. However, their persistence paid off with Adedayo’s wonder strike.

“Luckily, we were able to break it from Lekan Adedayo. Fantastic shot, good timing, good technique, and we are champions!”

“Trust in my boy” — Why Adedayo didn’t start

The absence of star midfielder Olamilekan Adedayo from the starting lineup raised eyebrows, but Ogunmodede revealed there was a valid reason behind the tactical decision.

“Lekan had an injury. He has been out for two games now. He had an ankle injury; even for this game, I just had to bring him on out of the belief I have in him, and he showcased it.”

Adedayo’s introduction proved to be a masterstroke, as he came off the bench to deliver the title-winning goal.

“Better than yesterday”

For Remo Stars and Ogunmodede, the journey to the top has been a steady climb marked by consistent improvement.

“We just want to be better than what we are every season. We were third, second, second; and now we are champions. We are first.”

Clearly emotional, the coach expressed immense pride in his players, the club, and himself.

“I’m happy, I’m so elated. I’m happy for the club, I’m happy for the boys, and I’m happy for myself.”

What Next? “Let’s enjoy this moment”

With continental football now looming on the horizon, as Remo Stars prepare to represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League, Ogunmodede preferred to soak in the current achievement first.

“Let’s enjoy this moment. I don’t like to talk about next steps. Let me enjoy this moment.”

And rightly so; after two decades of a rollercoaster journey and countless near misses, Remo Stars have finally arrived at the summit of Nigerian football.

