History was made on Sunday as Remo Stars secured their first-ever Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title with a gritty 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes.

It was a night of tension, missed chances, and eventually, jubilation, as Remo Stars finally broke the deadlock late in the game to spark wild celebrations among fans and players alike.

Olamilekan Adedayo was the hero with his crucial goal in the 84th minute.

A game of missed opportunities

From the opening whistle, Remo Stars showed their intent.

Alex Oyowah had the ball in the back of the net just six minutes in, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Nduka Junior then tested the Niger Tornadoes goalkeeper with a sharp shot following a corner routine in the 17th minute, but again, no goal.

Chances continued to fall the way of the Sky Blue Stars.

Oyowah set up Sikiru Alimi perfectly at the 27th-minute mark, but the striker’s shot was blocked.

Nduka Junior, determined to break the deadlock, tried his luck from distance after 38 minutes, only to see his shot fly harmlessly wide.

Bello Babatunde had the final chance of the first half in added time, hitting a volley that also went just wide as the half ended goalless despite Remo Stars’ dominance.

Persistence Pays Off

The second half resumed with more attacking intent from Remo Stars.

Substitutions were made to inject fresh energy into the team, with Qudus and Abah entering the fray.

Oyowah came agonisingly close twice — hitting the crossbar in the 62nd minute and then heading straight into the goalkeeper’s gloves from a brilliant Sodiq Ismail cross just minutes later.

Sodiq himself attempted a daring shot off a corner kick in the 70th minute but was off target, and by the 79th minute, more attacking substitutions were made as Adedayo and Samson entered to boost the forward line.

Haruna Hadi almost produced magic in the 82nd minute with a beautiful low drive that missed by inches, further heightening the tension inside the stadium.

Champions at Last

The breakthrough finally came in the 84th minute — a moment that will live forever in Remo Stars’ history.

Adedayo rifled the ball into the net, sending the stadium into absolute rapture.

Remo Stars expertly managed the final minutes, holding off any last-gasp attempts from Niger Tornadoes to secure the vital three points that confirmed them as NPFL champions.

The Final Table

With this victory, Remo Stars top the NPFL standings with 68 points from 35 matches, a full 10 points ahead of second-placed Rivers United FC with three games left to go

An Unforgettable Season

The journey to the title has been marked by resilience, tactical brilliance, and a hunger for success.

From a solid defence to explosive attacking play, Remo Stars have fully earned their spot at the summit of Nigerian football.

As the final whistle blew, the celebrations began — and in Ikenne, a new chapter was written in Nigerian football history.

