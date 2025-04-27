In a landmark achievement for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and a major boost to its research and development (R&D) endeavours, the Governing Council of the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), has approved the appointment of Air Vice Marshal Osichinaka Chiedu Ubadike as Professor of Aerospace Engineering. This makes him the first-ever serving officer in the NAF to be conferred the rank of Professor.

Air Vice Marshal Ubadike, an accomplished scholar and military professional, holds a PhD and Master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering and Aerospace Vehicle Design from the esteemed Cranfield University in the United Kingdom. He also possesses 3 other Masters degrees from Ahmadu Bello University and Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), with a First-Class Bachelor of Electrical Electronics Engineering degree from NDA. He has led several cutting-edge research initiatives within the NAF, including his pivotal role in the development of the indigenous NAF Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). The UAV project demonstrates the Air Force’s expanding technical capabilities and strategic independence.

In a related announcement, the Governing Council also confirmed the appointment of Air Vice Marshal (retired) Paul Jemitola as a Professor of Aerospace Engineering. Professor Jemitola, the immediate past Commandant of AFIT, is widely respected for his expertise in multidisciplinary and multi-objective aircraft design optimization. He holds a Master’s degree and PhD from Cranfield University and was the lead designer of the NAF UAV project. He is a chartered engineer in the United Kingdom and currently serves as the Acting Vice Chancellor of Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army wins archery competition

The conferment of the professors is a testament to the vision of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, who has prioritized technological advancement through education, capacity-building, and R&D. The CAS stated that, “we will continue to invest in the empowerment of our flagship training and capacity development institutions to progressively minimise dependence on foreign expertise.” This approach reaffirms the Air Force’s commitment to academic excellence and R&D to cultivate homegrown expertise capable of meeting evolving national security and aerospace challenges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

