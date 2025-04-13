When Majin Mohammed was handed the reins of Niger Tornadoes as interim coach, few would have predicted the turnaround that has followed. The club was adrift, struggling under former manager Hamza Abara, and in dire need of direction. But over the course of his tenure, now confirmed as permanent head coach, Majin has brought mid-table stability, notable away wins, and a renewed sense of belief to the Ikon Allah Boys.

With a strong tactical identity and an eye for talent development, Majin’s first full season has been a tale of resilience, reformation, and quiet ambition. In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, he reflects on his journey so far, the lessons learned, and the road ahead for Niger Tornadoes.

Excerpts…

PT: Coach Majin, reflecting on your inaugural season with Niger Tornadoes, how do you evaluate your team’s overall performance in the NPFL so far?

Majin: Well, it has been a mixture of good, bad and ugly. As you know, in every journey of life you don’t expect a smooth journey, but the most important thing is to have a safe journey. But thank God so far.

PT: What were the key challenges you encountered when you first joined Niger Tornadoes, and how have you worked to overcome them?

Majin: Life itself is full of challenges. Coaching is challenging. Also, in every organisation, one is bound to face one or two challenges. Therefore, whatever challenges I faced, I used as a learning experience.

PT: Since taking over, what tactical changes have you implemented, and how have these adjustments influenced the team’s style of play?

Majin: Well, football is played when a team is in possession of the ball, and you mark when you lose possession. Therefore, my philosophy is to play simple, direct, and result-oriented. Thank God, it is working for the team.

PT: What steps have you taken to develop individual player talents, and can you share an example of a player who has notably improved under your guidance?

Majin: It is a great honour to have developed individual player talents. At least under my watch, I have been able to nurture players for the national team, the first in the history of Niger Tornadoes.

Five players were invited to various national teams: Papa Daniel and Abdulrasheed Shehu Dabai received calls to the Super Eagles ‘B’ team. Eventually, Papa Daniel made the final cut and took part in CHAN Qualifiers, and after an impressive outing with the home-based Eagles, he got another call-up to the Super Eagles main team.

Sabiu Ibrahim and Rickson Mendos are currently with the U-20s. All these are results of how we moulded them to fit into our system and bring out the best in them.

PT: How do you maintain high levels of motivation and morale within the squad, especially during challenging phases of the season?

Majin: Whatever I am doing as a coach to keep the players going is a result of the support from the management behind me. Especially the ‘talk and do chairman,’ as the players call him, Engineer Ibrahim Dada. He has been a source of our motivation and the pillar behind our success so far.

PT: In what ways have you engaged with the club’s fanbase, and how do you think their support has impacted the team’s performance on the pitch so far?

Majin: Yes, once in a while I do have an interface with the supporters’ club and fans. Their support has been a big motivation for the team. Now that the team is playing away from home, we are missing that support; but they still try their best to follow the team. However, it’s not the same as when we played in Minna.

PT: Can you share with me a defining moment from this season that summarises your journey with Niger Tornadoes so far?

Majin: A defining moment for us this season should be our thrilling 2-1 victory over Heartland on 19 February. This win showcased our resilience and determination.

We’ve also had some notable performances this season; like the 4-1 home win over an in-form Sunshine Stars, and a 2-1 win against table-toppers Remo Stars, both in December. And let’s not forget the 2-1 victories over Rangers International and Kwara United, both earlier in January, which further emphasise our strong away form.

PT: What are your immediate goals for the team in the upcoming matches, and how do you plan to secure better results in the league?

Majin: Our immediate goal is to focus on securing wins to climb the league table. We are currently 11th on the log, and we need to tighten up our performances, especially in defence.

To secure better results, we’ll focus on improving home form. We’ve had big wins at home like the one against Sunshine Stars, and we’ll build on that; tightening up defence and reducing conceded goals will be crucial. Maintaining away form, we’ve done well on the road, with wins over Abia Warriors and Kano Pillars, and we’ll continue to capitalize on that momentum.

PT: Looking ahead, what is your long-term vision for Niger Tornadoes, and how do you plan to build on this season’s experiences to achieve sustained success?

Majin: Niger Tornadoes’ long-term vision is to become a consistent and competitive force in Nigerian football. To achieve this, we will focus on youth development; creating a strong academy system to nurture local talent; infrastructure development, upgrading our training facilities and stadium to support both players and fans; strategic recruitment, attracting experienced players to blend with our homegrown talent; and consistency and stability, establishing a defined playing philosophy and managerial continuity.

From this season, we’ve learned valuable lessons from setbacks and built strength from our victories. We’ll continue to develop a winning mentality, foster resilience, and build a culture of professionalism and pride. With the right planning, Niger Tornadoes can rise to become a top-tier force in Nigerian football again.

