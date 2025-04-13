The curtain fell on the Lagos edition of the 2025 MTN CHAMPS held at the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the colourful closing ceremony of the MTN CHAMPS Season 3 was held at the YABATECH Sports Centre, Yaba.

The closing ceremony of the 2025 MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays Lagos wrapped up in thrilling fashion after four action-packed days of competition held at the Yabatech and Unilag Sports Complexes.

Leading the winners was John Caleb, who fresh off his 100m win, secured another title in the Junior men’s 200m with a time of 21.45s.

Team MTN’s Ezekiel Asuquo, the 400m champion, placed 2nd in the Junior men’s 200m in 21.62s, and Eniola Shiro came in 3rd (21.64s).

In the female category, Bernice Onoriode completed her sprint double, winning the Youth Girls’ 200m to add to her earlier 100m triumph.

Also, Rebecca Enilolobo took 2nd, with Goodnews Saturday in 3rd.

In the Cadet Boys’ 200m, Abdulaleem Abdusalam completed a dominant double, winning in 24.73s (Personal Best PB), after also claiming the 100m title in another PB of 12.19s.

Then, Samuel Adegbuyi and Selim Bilaminu rounded out the podium in the 200m.

The grand finale featured the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay, capping off an electrifying event.

In the men’s 4x100m relay, Team Continental’s quartet of Thankgod Igube, Emmanuel Ojeli, Chidera Ezeakor, and Favour Ashe sprinted to victory with a time of 40.81s, beating Lagos (41.13s) and Benin Republic (41.96s).

The women’s 4x100m was dominated by Team Continental’s Iyanu Bada, Janet Adesiyan, Temitope Olusesan, and Lucy Nwankwo, clocking 46.49s. Team Tasued and OAU Spartans followed in 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Emmanuel Ojeli shone in the senior men’s 200m, claiming the title in 21.14s, ahead of Oriyomi Akala (21.80s) and Gafar Audu (21.81s).

In the women’s race, Patience Okon-George stormed to her second gold, winning in 24.11s, after her earlier victory in the 400m.

Team MTN’s Miracle Uwem Donald took her second Silver (24.63s), with Mary Adediran finishing 3rd (24.65s).

In the Junior women’s 200m, Hafsoh Bisola set a new Personal Best (PB) of 24.61s to win, just edging out Team MTN’s Lucy Nwankwo who also posted a PB (24.64s). Mariam Jegede of OAU Spartans was 3rd in 25.26s.

Mighty Otunla upgraded from his 100m Bronze to strike GOLD in the Youth Boys’ 200m, followed by Muhammad Jimoh (Silver) and Emmanuel Akolo (Bronze).

Abigael Ogunbowale emerged victorious in the Cadet Girls’ 200m, posting 27.32s ahead of Stephanie Obiekwe (28.16s) and Tomilola Ogbamola (28.19s).

In the men’s 800m, Hamid Sambo held off a strong challenge from Olaitan Ayomide to win in 1:51.70, with Adedokun Ayobami finishing 3rd (1:54.51).

Adeyinka Bamtefa-Mulero, returning from a break, clocked a Season’s Best (SB) of 2:08.90 to win the senior women’s 800m, with Fatimah Adebayo (2:11.27) and Temitope Olusesan (2:18.24) placing 2nd and 3rd.

Ibrahim Ahmed dominated the Youth Boys’ 400m, winning comfortably ahead of Hassan Olawepo and Ajayi Olubusuyi.

In the Youth Girls’ 400m, Team MTN’s Chizoba Onyemauwa ran a PB of 58.40s for the win, followed by Victory Aganya (58.80s PB) and Mfon Udoh.

The men’s 400m hurdles saw Olorunwa Olowu surge late to edge past early leader Sodiq Adebisi, with Gbenga Bakre in 3rd.

In the women’s race, Daisy Akpofa, Sarah Kadiri, and Oluwadamilola Esther Alli claimed the top three spots.

Bamigbola Akanni, founder and CEO of Making of Champions (MoC), organisers of the MTN CHAMPS, in an interview with NAN on the sidelines of the final said that the competition could only get better.

“For us at the Making of Champions, it’s about revitalising athletics in Nigeria.

“It is a 12-year journey and still counting, MTN joined the fray two years ago and we are super-charged.

“Everything going smoothly here is centred around discovering new talents and developing them for Nigeria.

“For about three years now, with 10 competitions with over 20,000 athletes involving the secondary schools.

“In Nigeria it has been excitement for everyone at every level. We are thankful to all our partners, MTN, AFN, LSAA, LSSC, Lagos State Government we are thankful for everybody’s support,” he said.

Akanni added: “We can only go higher in our desires.

“We are excited about our academy for producing top stars and they have won the Junior title and so many medals … These are the future of athletics in Nigeria.

“We have had personalities like Favour Ashe in this tournament as well,” he said.

NAN reports that the grand finale of the 2025 MTN CHAMPS will be held at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

