The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has firmly dismissed reports suggesting that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is contemplating resigning from his position.

The speculation stemmed from a report by Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, which claimed that uncertainty over Nigeria’s FIFA World Cup qualification had caused Chelle to reconsider his future.

Mr Obayiuwana stated: “Eric Chelle is considering terminating his contract as Super Eagles manager. Sources within the NFF say that uncertainty over his fate beyond the FIFA World Cup qualifying series has led to a dramatic change of heart. The NFF will hold a crisis meeting to address the matter.”

Nigeria’s qualification struggles intensify pressure

The Super Eagles currently sit in a precarious fourth place in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with just seven points from six matches.

South Africa leads the group with 13 points, followed by Rwanda and the Benin Republic, which have eight points. With only a few matches left, Chelle faces mounting pressure to turn things around and secure a ticket to the World Cup, which the USA, Canada, and Mexico will jointly host.

NFF responds to the claims

The report quickly gained traction, with claims that Chelle had travelled to Europe to scout potential new players and was planning crisis talks with the NFF over his future.

However, in a conversation with PREMIUM TIMES, Ademola Olajire, the NFF’s head of communication, dismissed the rumours outright, stating: “This is an April Fool prank by Osasu Obayiuwana.”

Adding further clarity, Mr Obayiuwana later confirmed the nature of his report, posting on social media: “15,000 views and quite a few #AprilFoolsDay victims in the bag.”

Chelle remains focused on the Super Eagles’ mission

With the NFF’s swift denial and Mr Obayiuwana’s revelation that the claims were a joke, fans can rest assured that Chelle remains committed to leading the Super Eagles through the World Cup qualifiers.

His immediate focus will be improving results and securing Nigeria’s place at the global tournament.

